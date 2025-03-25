ExxonMobil and Woodside all in on Gippsland Basin

Image: tawanboonnak/adobe.stock.com

ExxonMobil and Woodside are investing another $350 million into the development of Gippsland Basin gas assets.

The initiative, named the Turrum Phase 3 project, includes the drilling of up to five gas production wells via a jack-up rig. Drilling activities will take place at the Marlin B platform located in the Gippsland Basin in the eastern area of Bass Strait. The completed wells will be connected to the existing hydrocarbon production processing equipment located on the Marlin B platform.

“The gas this project delivers will help strengthen Australia’s energy security, powering Australian homes and business well into the next decade,” ExxonMobil said.

First gas is expected to be delivered to south-east Australia before winter 2027. According to ExxonMobil, it will produce four times more gas than Queensland supplied to the southern states in 2024.

This 50-50 joint venture project builds on nearly $1 billion in recent investments to deliver Gippsland gas to Australia, including the Kipper 1B project, the Kipper Compression Project, and the West Barracouta project.

