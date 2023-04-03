Extend your pipeline knowledge with APGA

Every year the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) holds upward of 25 events designed to connect members and non-members in the pipeline community. Its two upcoming webinars will address how to repurpose pipeline systems for hydrogen as well as the difference between pipelines and powerlines.

Repurposing pipeline systems for hydrogen: Technical Webinar is for anyone interested in the future of hydrogen pipelines.

This webinar will be a discussion on the hydrogen compatibility guideline for materials.

This guideline has been specifically created for the Future Fuels CRC’s Hydrogen Pipeline Code of Practice, and will give its audience valuable insights into what materials are best suited for hydrogen transportation.

APGA will also be discussing some findings from a project that studied the feasibility of injecting hydrogen into distribution networks in Victoria and South Australia.

The webinar will take place on 12 April at 12:30pm.

APGA commissioned GPA Engineering to analyse the cost and reliability of energy transport and storage infrastructure, with a focus on pipelines versus powerlines.

In the Pipelines vs Powerlines webinar, taking place on 26 April at 12:30pm, the focus will be on this analysis, which found that pipelines are generally more cost-effective, reliable, and environmentally friendly than powerlines.

Transporting energy via hydrogen pipelines can cost up to four times less than via powerlines, and energy storage in hydrogen pipelines is up to 37 times less expensive than battery energy storage systems and up to 10 times less expensive than pumped hydro energy storage.

These findings are even more significant for methane pipelines, making renewable sources of methane more cost-effective than renewable sources of hydrogen.

This understanding of the energy system is crucial as Australia transitions to net zero-energy and seeks to achieve the least-cost decarbonisation outcomes.

Covering all major hubs, the APGA events include networking, seminars, webinars, dinners, conventions, symposiums and training workshops – all geared towards sharing information and connecting likeminded pipeliners.

