Exploring the resilience of stormwater systems

Installation and backfilling of StormFLO pipe under Bulleen Road temporary diversion. Image: Vinidex

Extreme weather events such as unseasonal storms, bushfires, and major water surges during flooding are becoming more frequent and severe, creating challenges for stormwater systems. Vinidex has a solution.

For infrastructure systems, especially stormwater management systems, severe weather events present significant challenges. The resilience of these systems is critical to safeguarding communities and preventing costly damage to both urban and rural areas.

In this context, it’s essential to explore how stormwater systems, particularly those made from advanced materials like twinwall plastic pipes, can withstand these increasingly extreme conditions.

In a recent webinar hosted by Vinidex, Dr Michael Pluimer, a leading expert in sustainable infrastructure, shared valuable insights into the resilience of stormwater systems.

He examined the performance of modern stormwater infrastructure under the pressures of extreme weather, drawing comparisons between the latest US trends and the specific challenges faced by the Australian market.

Pluimer also highlighted findings from the Deep Bury Study, which provides critical data on the long-term durability of stormwater systems.

A key indicator of durability

One of the pieces of research discussed was the Deep Bury Study, a long-term investigation into the performance of flexible pipe systems.

The study focused on pipes that had been in service for over 35 years, providing invaluable insights into the longevity and resilience of modern stormwater materials.

The findings were encouraging, showing that the pipes remained in excellent condition after over three decades of use.

Pluimer outlined several key conclusions from the study:

Pipe condition: Despite being buried underground for more than three decades, the pipes showed no signs of deterioration or significant wear. This finding reinforced the reliability and durability of modern pipe materials, particularly in comparison to traditional materials that are more prone to corrosion and wear over time.

Stabilised deflections: The study revealed that the vertical deflection of the pipes stabilised within the first 30 days of installation. The ability of flexible pipes to settle and maintain their integrity over time ensures the continued performance of stormwater systems even under heavy loads.

Unchanged material properties: One of the most important findings was that the material properties of the pipes remained unchanged after 35 years. This indicates that the flexible pipe materials, used in stormwater infrastructure, retain their strength, flexibility, and resistance to environmental stresses for decades.

This research has led to significant advancements in flexible pipe design and the acceptance of these materials in stormwater systems. Pluimer advised that it demonstrates that modern plastic pipes, such as twinwall polyethylene pipes, are not only more sustainable but also more resilient under extreme conditions compared to older pipe materials.

Twinwall plastic pipes: A game-changer for stormwater systems

Such insights have highlighted the role that twinwall plastic pipes can play in the Australian infrastructure landscape.

These advanced pipes are designed for non-pressure stormwater and drainage applications, making them ideal for managing the increased water flows caused by extreme weather events.

Vinidex StormPRO® pipes are twinwall, corrugated polypropylene (PE) pipes designed for non-pressure stormwater and drainage applications. They offer a cost-effective, environmentally friendly solution for various sectors, including roads, rail, mining, rural drainage, and land development. These pipes are ideal for managing stormwater runoff, culverts, and drainage in both residential and industrial projects.

In addition, StormFLO by Vinidex is another prime example of the durability and resilience of twinwall plastic pipes. Made from corrugated PE, StormFLO pipes are known for their strength, flexibility, and longevity.

These pipes are specifically designed to handle the unique demands of Australian conditions, from intense storms to prolonged dry spells and everything in between.

Some key features of StormFLO include durability, sustainability credentials, compliance with Australian Standards, and ease of handling and installations.

StormFLO pipes are designed to withstand the harsh Australian climate, and are resistant to corrosion, chemical exposure, and physical damage, ensuring that they will perform reliably for decades.

The pipes are also made with up to 65 per cent post-consumer recycled material, making them a sustainable choice for stormwater management projects. This not only helps reduce the environmental impact of stormwater systems but also aligns with global sustainability goals.

StormFLO pipes are fully compliant with Australian and New Zealand standards (AU/NZS 5065), ensuring that they meet rigorous performance and safety requirements.

Despite their strength, StormFLO pipes are lightweight and easy to handle, making installation more efficient and cost-effective.

These features make StormFLO an ideal solution for modern stormwater infrastructure, particularly in regions prone to extreme weather events like unseasonal storms and flooding.

In Australia, Vinidex teamed up with Spark North East Link Program (NELP) to trial its StormFLO pipe system, aiming to demonstrate the viability of this engineered solution for use in the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) road network.

The trial, conducted under a trafficable road, could pave the way for StormFLO’s approval for use in DTP assets if successful.

The testing took place along the Bulleen Road Temporary Diversion, where pipes were installed perpendicular to the traffic flow. The focus of the trial was to assess the performance of StormFLO 375mm nominal diameter pipes under the constant stress of traffic loads. Vinidex oversaw the entire installation process, which included the provision of additional CCTV monitoring both during and after construction.

The trial’s findings were compiled into a report, which outlines several key aspects of the trial, including the installation process, trench design, internal diameter, and the pipe’s deflection under the loads generated by construction traffic on a Department of Transport (DOT) asset.

The results after 12 months are encouraging, with StormFLO Civil pipes performing well during installation and throughout four separate inspections.

According to the trial, if the temporary road were to remain operational, there is every indication that the StormFLO pipes would function for the expected 100-year design life. This makes the system a strong candidate for long-term, sustainable infrastructure solutions. This successful trial could open the door for StormFLO to be adopted in various road infrastructure projects, reinforcing its suitability for both short-term and long-term applications in the road network.

How stormwater systems are adapting

Extreme weather events — ranging from heavy rainfall and flash flooding to prolonged dry spells and bushfires — are challenging traditional stormwater systems.

Historically, stormwater infrastructure was designed to handle average rainfall and moderate flooding. However, the frequency and intensity of extreme events are now exceeding the capabilities of older systems.

In response to these challenges, engineers and designers are increasingly turning to advanced materials like twinwall plastic pipes, which offer superior resilience to both the physical and environmental stresses caused by extreme weather.

These pipes are less likely to suffer from the wear and tear that can affect older materials, such as concrete or steel, which may corrode, crack, or become misaligned under extreme conditions.

Additionally, flexible plastic pipes can adapt to ground movement, such as shifting or settling soil, which often causes traditional pipes to crack or break. This flexibility makes them a superior option for areas prone to natural disasters, where the ground can shift dramatically during events like bushfires or flooding.

Furthermore, with the increased emphasis on sustainability, modern stormwater systems are being designed not just to resist extreme weather, but also to mitigate the environmental impact of these events. Stormwater management is now seen as an integral part of a broader environmental strategy, and systems like StormFLO are helping to achieve this by incorporating recyclable materials and supporting more efficient, long-lasting solutions.

As extreme weather events continue to challenge infrastructure systems around the world, it’s clear that the resilience of stormwater systems is more important than ever.

For stormwater systems to keep pace with these challenges, adopting advanced materials like twinwall plastic pipes is crucial.

Vinidex not only provides this, but its products are also environmentally friendly and cost-effective, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

This feature also appears in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.