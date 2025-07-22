Exploring best practice for PE gathering networks

Image: PIPA

On Thursday 31 July, key stakeholders from across the gas and pipeline sectors will come together at VOCO Brisbane City Centre for the Upstream PE Gathering Networks Code of Practice Seminar, a pivotal event focused on improving safety, reliability, and innovation in polyethylene (PE) pipeline infrastructure.

The free seminar is proudly sponsored by Polymer Direct and Nacap and jointly hosted by the Plastics Industry Pipe Association of Australia (PIPA) and the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA).

The event will bring together leading experts and practitioners to explore the latest updates to the Code of Practice V6.1, including key insights on operations, design, safe purging and commissioning. The agenda also features a deep dive into Companion Papers, addressing HDPE pipe surface discontinuities, mine subsidence, and pneumatic testing calculations.

“This seminar is about more than technical updates—it’s about bringing together industry expertise to collaborate, share knowledge, build capability, and ultimately ensure safer and more sustainable infrastructure across Australia,” PIPA executive general manager Cindy Bray said.

The day will conclude with a networking dinner hosted by APGA, offering attendees further opportunity to connect and collaborate with Matt Wallach, Senex Energy chief commercial officer as the guest speaker.

Register now for the seminar – spaces are limited – via the APGA website and don’t forget to secure your networking dinner ticket via this link.

