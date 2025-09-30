Exciting news from FB Pigging Solutions

Image: FB Pigging

FB Pigging Solutions is thrilled to announce the launch of our brand-new website – and with it, our new pre-commissioning and pressure testing services.

At FB Pigging Solutions, we’ve always believed in delivering services that offer our clients accuracy and efficiency, and now we’ve taken that commitment to the next level. Our new website highlights our full range of services and allows you to get in touch with our expert team.

We’re proud to unveil our pressure testing and pre-commissioning services — now officially part of our core offerings. These services are critical for ensuring pipeline safety, reliability and compliance before systems go live. Our new services along with our strong pigging roots now make a true one-stop shop when it comes to pipeline services.

With cutting-edge equipment, rigorous processes and procedures (backed by our ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 certification) and a team of seasoned professionals, we’re ready to support your pipeline’s lifecycle with precision and confidence.

From simple pig supply to full turnkey pigging and testing services, FB Pigging Solutions is your trusted partner in delivering results that meet the highest industry standards.

“We have listened to your feedback, understood your challenges and are excited to respond with services that make a real difference,” FB Pigging directors Ross and Joe said.

Visit our new website today. Explore our expanded capabilities, speak to us about your latest project or simply learn more about how we can help keep your operations running smoothly.

Thank you for your continued trust — we’re excited to move forward together.

For more information, visit the website: www.fbpigging.com.au