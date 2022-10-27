Equinox executing FEED at Bayu Undan CCS

Equinox Engineering is currently executing the front end engineering design (FEED) of the Bayu Undan Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Project.

The FEED study includes the onshore gas processing facility design to capture, compress and dehydrate a volume of 2.3 million tonnes per year of carbon dioxide for transport and sequestration. The new grassroots facility will tie-in to the LNG facility at Darwin (DLNG), Northern Territories, Australia.

The scope of the work includes technology selection, equipment specification, facility layout and modelling, HAZOP and safety workshops, as well as CAPEX and OPEX estimating.

The Bayu-Undan CCS Project targets the capture of up to 10 Mtpa of CO2 at a Darwin hub – initially from the DLNG, with potential future expansion to proximal third party. Captured CO2 will be transported to, and stored in, the offshore Bayu-Undan reservoir in Timor Leste waters.

The project will require additions and modifications to the DLNG facility, which is proposed as the foundation for a CO2 processing hub, as well as the repurposing of the Bayu-Undan to Darwin Gas Export Pipeline (GEP), the offshore processing facility and the facility wells for re-injection of the processed CO2.

Santos is working closely with the Timor-Leste Government towards the necessary agreements and regulatory framework that will be required for the Bayu-Undan CCS Project.

With potential to safely capture and permanently store 10 million tonnes a year of C02, Bayu Undan is one of the largest CCS projects globally.