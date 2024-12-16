Environmental approval for Woodside’s North West Shelf project

Image: bomboman/stock.adobe.com

Woodside has received environmental approval from the WA Government for the North West Shelf project extension.

The state-level approval marks a significant milestone for the project after six years of assessment and appeals.

According to Woodside, it is a critical step in ensuring the continued operation of the Karratha Gas Plant, a cornerstone of Western Australia’s energy infrastructure for four decades.

The state-level decision will restart the federal environmental approvals process, which had been paused during the appeal period.

Woodside’s executive vice president and chief operating officer for Australia, Liz Westcott, highlighted the project’s importance, noting its potential to support long-term gas processing for both the North West Shelf Joint Venture and third-party gas resources.

“This year we are celebrating 40 years of domestic gas production from the Karratha Gas Plant and 35 years of LNG exports – a contribution to reliable energy supply which can continue for years to come,” she said.

“We look forward to the finalisation of the Federal approval process to provide certainty around the ongoing operation of the North West Shelf Project. By using existing infrastructure, the Project can continue to support local and global energy security and regional development opportunities in the Pilbara in northern WA.

“We are committed to ensuring we continue to meet all environmental requirements, including the conditions of this approval, and engage in meaningful consultation with Traditional Owners regarding our activities.”

The project comes with substantial environmental commitments, including significant reductions in air emissions such as Oxides of Nitrogen and Volatile Organic Compounds, as well as comprehensive greenhouse gas emissions management strategies.

According to Woodside, the project has generated more than $40 billion in royalties and excise, while creating substantial employment opportunities in the Pilbara region.

Woodside said it remains committed to meeting environmental requirements and engaging with Traditional Owners as the project moves forward.

The company is now awaiting federal approval to provide complete certainty for the project’s ongoing operations.

