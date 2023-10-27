Enter now in kwik-ZIP’s quarterly photo competition

kwik-ZIP is welcoming submissions for its quarterly photo competition.

Each quarter, the company holds a photo competition, inviting customers to submit high-definition photos showcasing kwik-ZIP products in use.

The lucky winner will be able to choose between receiving a $100 pre-paid gift card or have kwik-ZIP donate $100 to a charity of their choice.

The rules are simple:

Photos submitted need to be high definition (images over 1200px wide).

kwik-ZIP products must be clearly visible.

Photos submitted must be approved for public use.

Photos submitted are not the subject of any copyright.

Photos entered must have been photographed by the entrant; entries by third parties are not eligible.

kwik-ZIP retain the right to utilise any photos received for their marketing activities, and this use will be royalty free.

To enter your submission or to find out more information, visit here.