Enhancing weld integrity testing

In an industry where safety, reliability and speed are paramount, effective solutions for pipeline testing and isolation have never been more critical.

Curtiss-Wright EST Group’s range of flange and isolation test plugs have become trusted tools for ensuring pressure integrity, verifying weld strength, and reducing downtime during maintenance and construction. These products have been adopted as best practice globally and are supported in Australia by partner company PipeServ.

Cited in ASME PCC-2, Article 503, EST Group’s test plug technology is engineered to deliver safe, repeatable, and verifiable results, helping operators maintain the highest standards of compliance while avoiding costly delays. These plugs are now widely regarded as the industry standard for critical testing applications across upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors.

The year 2010 saw many large-scale projects kick off in Australia, where Curtiss-Wright test plugs were used in Asian yards as well as in Australia to expedite tie-in testing and commissioning.

The 2020’s saw efficiency improvements and extensions on LNG plants, with PipeServ’s latest successful project being a massive extension in the Northern Territoy. The main contractor purchased over 15 sizes of flange test plugs and are utilising them to expedite the hydrotesting of all the tie-ins.

Why testing and isolation plugs?

The process of adding or replacing a flange in existing piping systems is time consuming and potentially hazardous.

Original flange weld test methods were time and resource intensive, slowed down by practices such as filling up the entire line to test a tie-in weld, or going for a golden weld waiver which does not give additional benefit of a strength test.

From a safety perspective, the isolation component of the plugs also creates a safer environment for the welders who could potentially see flammable and/or explosive vapours caught in low areas of the systems, even if purged.

Recognition under ASME PCC-2, Article 503 is a significant endorsement of the performance and safety of EST Group’s plug technology. It reflects not only design excellence but validation through years of successful global use in high-consequence applications. Compliance with this standard gives operators and contractors the confidence that these tools meet or exceed the most rigorous industry criteria.

PipeServ’s deep understanding of Australia’s operational standards and project execution environments has allowed it to support both pre-commissioning and life-extension work. By maintaining local inventory and offering technical support, PipeServ has reduced lead times and helped project teams mobilise rapidly in remote or time-critical settings.

The integration of these plugs into routine isolation and testing workflows represents a major shift in how operators approach pipeline readiness. The ability to safely isolate and test has helped speed projects up significantly, with reports of up to 80 per cent on some scopes.

As Australia’s energy infrastructure evolves – with growing focus on asset life extension, safety, and turnaround efficiency – solutions like Curtiss-Wright EST Group’s isolation and test plugs are proving to be essential. Their track record across LNG plants, pipelines, and maintenance projects underscores their value in reducing project risk, avoiding costly rework, and ensuring safety.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.