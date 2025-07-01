Energy industry heats up in PNG

Shining a light on the important work of the PNG sector is a key part of the PNG Expo. Image: Prime Creative Media

The pipeline industry has an emerging role to play in Papua New Guinea’s blooming resources industry, and the PNG Expo provides the perfect platform to explore these opportunities.

In Papua New Guinea (PNG), the petroleum and energy sectors contribute over 50 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product. It’s an area of significant growth, attracting some of the biggest names in energy likes ExxonMobil and Santos to do business in the small island nation.

To keep pace with these industries, the PNG Government recently rolled out the National Petroleum Authority, which took over from the Department of Petroleum and Energy in order to streamline administration processes and encourage investment.

“Petroleum is an important sector … and so it is timely that we change to keep up with a bigger economy,” PNG Prime Minister James Marape said.

“Regulations, licensing, administration of our petroleum and gas sector will be governed under this new framework and structure.

This will give us a platform for us to move into hybrid production-sharing regime that has PNG characteristics.”

Marape said investments will be better protected under the mechanism.

“This work will include protecting the return on investors so that they too are making money at the same time but that we are clear on PNG’s entitlements in taxes, royalty, equity, levies and so on,” he said.

“So I give assurance to our industry stakeholders out there. The restructure happening is not to diminish their presence or their value, but to ensure that we operate in clarity of regulation and the environment, and that their interest – in as far as return on investment is concerned – is secured.

“This authority will make it easier for all of us.”

With major energy projects in the works and a more streamlined governing body at the helm, it’s little wonder that business is booming for the pipeline industry in PNG.

And that’s why fuel and energy will be a hot topic at the PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo).

Off the back of the successful 2024 event, this year’s event will feature a targeted two-day speaker conference, with industry experts exploring industry-critical topics. Additionally, the PNG Expo will host a suite of networking opportunities to help delegates get the most out of their time in Port Moresby and maximise their exhibition experience.

Industry figures and decision-makers will converge at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby on 2-3 July, 2025 to network, share ideas, and chart a course for PNG’s energy future.