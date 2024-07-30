Energy efficiency as the first step

Image: tawanboonnak/adobe.stock.com

As the world moves towards combating climate change by turning to renewable sources of energy, a crucial first step is to focus on reducing energy usage.

Boosting energy efficiency reduces energy consumption and carbon emissions, which leads to lower future energy demand and supply requirements.

ABB research shows that businesses will wait until their motor-driven equipment reaches the end of its lifespan before fully replacing the system. Cost is frequently cited as a barrier, yet energy consumption accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the total life cycle costs for motors and drives in industry applications.

While operators might be reluctant to adopt the latest technology due to the upfront investment, the motor only costs a fraction of the energy used to run it over a typical 15-year lifetime. That is why it is vital to look at the motor’s total cost of ownership (TCO). The upfront cost of a motor can be as low as just 2 per cent of its TCO, while maintenance accounts for 1 per cent, and the remaining 97 per cent is spent on electricity.

Upgrading to newer technology can also have a flow-on impact on production. A pump system operating at sub-optimal efficiency not only consumes more energy but can also have cavitation and vibration issues that can further erode the impellor and wear down bearings faster than usual.

Modern high efficiency motors provide additional benefits like operating performance optimisation and reduced maintenance needs. For example, the ultra-premium efficiency IE5 Synchronous Reluctance (SynRM) motors run cooler and quieter and offer a full range of operating speed control. With bearing temperatures reduced by up to 15°C and winding temperatures by up to 30°, IE5 SynRM motors also have longer lubrication intervals and require less maintenance. Less maintenance means less downtime and more production.

IE5 SynRM motors must be used with variable speed drives (VSD), which may also seem like an additional upfront cost. However, the addition of a VSD provides more accurate control over the speed and torque of a motor, as well as operational benefits such as soft starts, which are less harmful to both the pump and the grid.

Investing in energy efficiency as the first step can help businesses better reach their sustainability and financial goals. For more information visit the ABB website.

