Empowering the future with hydrogen

Teledyne and Heath Services are thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation – the hydrogen enabled GS700 portable gas leak detector.

The ATEX certified GS700-Hydrogen is highly configurable with a user-friendly interface allowing exceptional flexibility and performance to be delivered with ease.

This versatility makes the GS700-Hydrogen the ideal choice for a wide range of natural gas or hydrogen applications including surveying, outdoor and indoor leak detection, purging and bar holing.

GS700-Hydrogen

To help celebrate the launch, Teledyne GMI proudly presented Northern Gas Networks (NGN) Hydrogen Homes Coordinator Alex Brightman with one of the first GS700-Hydrogen production instruments.

The company’s cutting-edge sensor technology will support NGN’s ongoing hydrogen activities and help pave the way for a safer hydrogen-powered future.

Teledyne GMI General Manager Ken McDermott shared his enthusiasm about this state-of-the-art innovation.

“For three years, we have been developing and evaluating our hydrogen variant of the GS700 in partnership with SGN and the H100 project,” he said.

The GS700-Hydrogen combines natural gas and hydrogen detection in one instrument.

“When NGN approached Teledyne GMI in July 2021, we were delighted to provide an ATEX certified beta GS700-Hydrogen, to allow hydrogen pipework on the new Tyneside site to be installed, tested, and purged,” McDermott said.

“Following installation, the GS700-Hydrogen was retained and used daily by NGN’s First Call Operatives (FCO) to perform typical gas-utility tasks including: leak checking around the on-site hydrogen storage, surveying of the hydrogen mains and services and hydrogen leak detection inside the two properties.”

McDermott said that with the convenience of accurately measuring natural gas and hydrogen in one instrument, the GS700-Hydrogen has ensured reliable gas detection within NGN’s Hydrogen Home network.

“NGN’s continuous feedback played a significant role in refining the new instrument’s functionality and operation,” he said.

This enthusiasm around the launch of the new innovation was shared by NGN’s H21 Senior Project Manager Russ Oxley.

“The project team found the device to be easy to use and immensely useful in ensuring safety from the initial commissioning to on-going daily use,” Oxley said.

“We were aware the device had undergone performance evaluations at multiple other sites in the United Kingdom and when we received it, performance was impressive, especially when it came to purging and reading 100 per cent hydrogen.”

Oxley said that the team at Teledyne GMI had continually supported the Hydrogen Homes team.

“They incorporated our feedback into the instrument,” he said.

“The latest feature that allows the user to display the hydrogen reading or the natural gas reading or the combined flammable reading, will be of significant benefit to the industry as networks move towards hydrogen blends or 100 per cent hydrogen.”

Gas Flow Meter 2.0

The Gas Flow Meter 2.0 is the product to choose when it comes to direct measurement in methane leak quantification.

AddGlobe introduced the Gas Flow Meter 2.0 in 2022, the next generation high volume sampler, designed for EPA Compliance with OOOOb and Subpart W Greenhouse Gas Reporting.

The Gas Flow Meter 2.0 is a portable, intrinsically safe, rechargeable, direct measurement tool designed to quickly quantify precise leak rates of 99 per cent of fugitive Methane emissions commonly found at typical natural gas compressor stations and facilities.

Leak rate measurements are made easy from compressor rod packing, dry/wet seals, blow down systems associated with main line unit, pressure and ESD valves, pneumatics, storage tanks and various other pipe connectors.

Advancements with the Gas Flow Meter 2.0 ensure measurement operators the best field experience due to size and weight, ease of operation, maintenance, calibration, and software enhancements which contribute to overall reliability and performance.

Why is the Gas Flow Meter 2.0 an absolute need when it comes to methane leak quantification?

Because environmental advocates, technology providers and the natural gas industry have been deliberating the issue of methane emission factors for decades.

Emerging technologies offer fixed, drone, aerial and satellite leak analysis and continue in the race toward new solutions while sorting out sophisticated software with complex algorithms.

Accurate measurement of fugitive methane emissions in a moving apparatus of any type is full of challenges and variables that will likely continue to be of concern, at least for the immediate future.

For over 20 years, high volume sampling has proven worthy of providing accurate leak measurements, at least within the capacity and range the technology was developed for.

Owners and operators of natural gas facilities can easily acquire company specific emission factors through High Volume Sampling that will prove valuable for reporting purposes.

Direct measurement will also provide companies with defensible data compared to indirect measurement methods that are prone to scrutiny at a very high cost.

Direct measurement of leak rates through high volume sampling is still the fastest, most accurate and affordable method for quantification of over 95 per cent of typical equipment leaks.

For more information contact sales@heathservices.com.au.