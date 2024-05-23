Empowering industry innovation

Heath Pipeline Services is working with Bureau Veritas ensuring field work is carried out to appropriate standards. Image: Heath Pipeline Services

Heath Services and Bureau Veritas Australia are together working with Australian gas suppliers to discover a true measure of fugitive emission losses, utilising state of the art equipment to directly measure samples and report via innovative new software for improved analysis.

Currently, for Australian providers, committing to The Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) framework is voluntary.

The OGMP 2.0 is the United Nations Environment Program’s flagship oil and gas reporting and mitigation program.

It is the only comprehensive, measurement-based reporting framework for the oil and gas industry that improves the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting, according to the United Nations, and is key to prioritising methane mitigation actions in the sector.

However the European Union (EU) proposes to introduce new legislation, and the rest of the world is likely to follow.

This new mandatory EU legislation proposed by the European Commission applies a time based OGMP 2.0 framework. This includes providing direction to oil and gas producers on monitoring and reporting, mitigation obligations, leak detection repair, venting and flaring requirements.

Legislation requires that by 2027 all external oil and gas importers must also abide by the same regulations as EU producers.

Leading Australian exporters are anticipating the implementation of comparable regulations and taking practical steps to meet new standards.

Together, Heath Services and Bureau Veritas ensure field work is carried out to appropriate standards by updating inventory databases ensuring completeness and accuracy, quick and safe scanning for leaks using lasers.

Both companies also quantify leaks using a Heath DPIR or GMI 700 series and directly measure flow rates of emissions using the OPGAL QOGI camera or the ADDGLOBE GFM 2.0 High-flow Sampler.

Unveiling the power of software

Large incompatible datasets from diverse origins produce complexities where amassed data is difficult to compare.

Leading methane emissions reduction strategies are incorporating digital platforms, understanding that creating a harmonised approach for global emission calculations removes variances originating in local regulatory frameworks.

Bureau Veritas is a recognised world leader in quantifying greenhouse gas emissions and providing unbiased third-party compliant emission reporting.

Bureau Veritas is working with Australian clients to combine the data that Heath are collecting, the multiple levels of the OGMP 2.0 reporting framework, and the Australia’s National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Scheme.

The unique BV EmissionView dashboard combines multiple reporting schemes into one easy to analyse visually interactive platform that presents data compliant with regulations.

The platform lets users explore emission data with the potential to identify specific problem areas at multiple levels of granularity.

This enables industry to improve efficiency and optimise maintenance strategies, whilst reducing environmental footprint and enhancing societal responsibility.

This article featured in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

For more information, call Heath Pipeline Services on 1300 287 564 (Chris Reddy, c.reddy@heathservices.com.au) or call Bureau Veritas on (07) 3907 7111 (DYLAN Kreis, dylan.kreis@bureauveritas.com)

