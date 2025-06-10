Empire Energy rebrands to Beetaloo Energy Australia

A gas project. Image: SobrevolandPatagonia/stock.adobe.com

Empire Energy will change its trading name to better reflect its focus on developing its gas assets in the NT’s Beetaloo Basin.

The name change was approved by voters at the company’s annual general meeting in late May.

“Empire reflected a time when the company was active in New York State but with our focus now solely on the Northern Territory and our activities in the Beetaloo Basin, we decided it was time for a more apt name,” Empire chair Peter Cleary said.

“The new name also reflects our Australian roots.”

Just days later, the company also announced the appointment of Alexander Hunter as chief financial officer, effective 3 June 2025.

Hunter has 20 years’ experience in the energy and resources sector with a focus on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and corporate financial management. He has worked for the past six years providing corporate finance and M&A consulting services to listed and unlisted energy and mining companies.

He replaces Robin Polson, who has retired from the role which he has held since July 2022.

“As we transition to gas production the company operations will continue to grow in both scale and complexity, and Alex brings the right mix of corporate and commercial experience to help the Empire team deliver that growth and create value for Empire shareholders,” Empire managing director Alex Underwood said.

“We thank Robin Polson for his dedicated service to the company over the last four years, a period during which Empire has materially progressed from explorer towards the commencement of production. The entire Empire team wishes Robin well.”

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.