Empire Energy kicks off drilling at Beetaloo Basin

Image: SobrevolandPatagonia/stock.adobe.com

The Northern Territory Government has provided environmental approval for Empire Energy’s Carpentaria pilot project, located in the Beetaloo Basin.

The approved environment management plan covers nine new wells, installation of the Carpentaria gas plant, and above ground process facilities with access to McArthur River pipeline for export to gas markets.

Empire Energy is still awaiting approval for the sale of gas from the project, but this process is well-advanced.

Following the environmental approval, the company immediately commenced drilling at the Carpentaria-5H (C-5H) target, which is expected to take 45 days to drill and case.

C-5H is designed to deliver higher gas production rates than previous wells and, subject to approvals, sale of gas into the NT local market.

Empire Energy is aiming to commence the sale of gas in 2025.

“The Empire team continues to progress towards pilot production from the Beetaloo Basin, which will provide much needed gas supply for the people of the NT,” Empire Energy managing director Alex Underwood said.

“This regulatory approval aligns with the NT Government’s support for Empire and the development of the broader Beetaloo Basin, which is expected to create thousands of jobs, put downward pressure on energy prices across the NT and Eastern Australia, and has the potential to drive a resurgence of manufacturing in the NT.”

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.