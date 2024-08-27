East Grampians rural pipeline hits milestone

Image: filedimage/stock.adobe.com

After years of planning, construction of the second stage of the East Grampians rural pipeline (EGRPP) is set for October 2024.

The pipeline will secure reliable rural water supply to support existing agricultural enterprises and rural towns. The EGRPP will cover 530,000 hectares, providing water to 1500 farming properties and relieving reliance on catchment dams.

First announced in 2018, the pipeline is jointly funded between Grampians Wimmera Mallee Water (GWMWater) and the Victorian and Federal Governments. In 2023 a revised plan was approved, which builds from existing water sources and allows for future extensions.

GWMWater has awarded a $85.5 million tender to Mitchell Water Australia for the works, which involves laying the pipe to transfer and deliver water to customers.

GWMWater managing director Mark Williams said the contract was a major milestone for the project.

“This project has been in the works for some time, and the next stage of construction is a big and exciting step forward,” Williams said. “We have remained committed to getting the best value for money for our customers and we thank them for their patience throughout the process.”

Envirotech Water Solutions is currently undergoing the first stage of construction at the EGRPP water source, Lake Fyans pump station.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2026.

