Early bird tickets now live for International No-Dig Auckland 2026 

Pull out your calendar and pencil it in, it’s time to lock in your spot at International No-Dig Auckland.

Early bird tickets are now live for the annual trenchless technology event, taking place 28–29 October at the New Zealand International Convention Centre. With limited early bird tickets available, now is the time to lock the event into your calendar and secure your place.

International No-Dig, hosted in partnership with the International Society for Trenchless Technology (ISTT), provides an unparalleled opportunity to connect with the global trenchless technology industry. Hosted each year in a different country, the event celebrates the international reach of the sector while showcasing the latest innovations, advancements and practical applications of trenchless technology from around the world.

Early bird ticketing will be available for Full Conference Passes only, available for $1,368 AUD for ISTT members and $1,544 AUD for non-members. With this pass, attendees will receive access to the full two-day conference, Welcome Reception, Networking Event, Gala Dinner and the expo floor.

Tickets are also now open for individual day conference passes and trade show passes.

The 2026 event also coincides with the ISTT’s 40th anniversary, adding an extra reason for ISTT members to celebrate in Auckland.

“There’s a real buzz building around International No-Dig Auckland,” Prime Creative Media General Manager – Events, Siobhan Rocks said.

“Having the global trenchless technology community come together in New Zealand is exciting, and celebrating the International Society for Trenchless Technology (ISTT) 40th anniversary at the same time makes it even more meaningful.

“The event is a chance to celebrate how far the industry has come, reconnect with colleagues from around the world and look ahead to what’s next.”

Across two action-packed days, delegates can expect forward-thinking technical content, real-world case studies and a bustling exhibition showcasing the latest trenchless technologies, products and services. Alongside the program, extensive networking opportunities will connect attendees with the engineers, innovators and decision makers shaping the future of underground infrastructure.

“Early bird tickets give people the chance to plan ahead and be part of something big,” Rocks said.

“If you want to connect, learn and celebrate the industry with peers from around the world, Auckland is the place to be this October.”

The Auckland event also offers delegates the chance to experience one of the world’s most desirable destinations.

“The event is supported by Tourism New Zealand, and we’re encouraging delegates to build time into their schedules to fully experience their visit,” Rocks said.

“Alongside the business and networking opportunities, International No-Dig Auckland offers the chance to explore everything New Zealand has to offer, from its landscapes and culture to its world-class hospitality.”

Set in the heart of Auckland at the New Zealand International Convention Centre, International No-Dig Auckland promises a high-energy, future-focused experience in a world-class venue.

Early bird tickets are now live and strictly limited. Register early and join the global trenchless technology community in Auckland this October.

Get tickets: https://no-dignz.com/attend/