Durable safeguarding solutions

Pollard’s provides a simple and reliable solution for pipeline bedding with its Pack Tuff bags.

Being light yet heavy-duty makes Pollard’s Pack Tuff bags an ideal solution for protecting your assets, not only on-site but also during transportation and storage in laydown yards.

Pollard’s is a leading manufacturer and distributor of sustainably sourced wood shavings and sawdust in Australia. The company’s primary material is Australian softwood and hardwood fibres, and its eco-friendly products are biodegradable and chemical free.

Pollard’s provides a reliable solution for pipeline bedding, and its Pack Tuff bags are supplied with timely service and competitive pricing.

“We’ve been told our bags are preferred, principally because they can withstand a lot of hammering,” Pollard’s director Peter Brennan said.

“Companies choose our bags because, unlike competitors’ products, they can take a great deal of rough handling and tossing about on job sites.”

Pollard’s Pack Tuff sawdust bags are a semi-permanent foundation for pipelines, and each bag can be reused multiple times.

Hessian bags can tear easily which will render them useless; therefore, a tough, durable, heavy-duty product like Pack Tuff is essential for multiple uses, particularly in a heavy industry like pipelines. But it is also important that the product can eventually break down so as not to generate excessive amounts of landfill.

Pack Tuff bags are ideal for medium-to-long-term storage (in your laydown yard), for trans- port applications, and for keeping pipes up off the ground.

Not only are Pollard’s Pack Tuff bags strong, durable and lightweight, they are also available in three convenient sizes to suit all diameters of pipes. The bags will not explode under the weight of the pipe, with the largest Pack Tuff bags able to withstand up to 15 tonnes.

Pack Tuff bags are considerably lighter than hessian sandbags, making them better for manoeuvrability and lowering risk from an occupational health and safety perspective.

Pollard’s Pack Tuff bags are shipped across Australia and pallets arrive on-site stretch- wrapped and weatherproof.

The bags have been used on a number of projects around the country involving companies such as McConnell Dowell, Steel Mains, MPC Kinetic, Spiecapag, John Holland, and Nacap. These projects include the Victorian Desalination Plant, Northern Gas Pipeline, Lake Way Gas.

Pipeline, Agnew Gas Pipeline, Victorian North-South pipeline, W.O.R.M. project, as well as the Wentworth to Broken Hill Pipeline for which Pollard’s provided approximately 25,000 Pack Tuff bags.

The company provides hard and softwood products Australia wide.

Its variety of chemical free, graded sawdust products can be used for a range of applications in addition to pipe bedding, such as animal bedding, absorbing oil and chemical spills, horticultural applications, and as a composite component for a multitude of end products.

This article featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.