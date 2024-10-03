Driving innovation with Axis Machines

Image: PSSS

PSSS is proud to be the official distributor of Axis Machines, delivering cutting-edge portable machining solutions across Australia.

PSSS is excited to partner with Axis Machines, a leading manufacturer known for its high-quality, innovative equipment for in-situ jobs. Based in Singapore, Axis offers customers exceptional value by minimising manufacturing costs and facilitating international trade. Their commitment to quality, performance, and reliability, ensures they consistently meet the highest industry standards.

Axis is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations, offering machines tailored to meet specific requirements and prioritising customer satisfaction. Their extensive product range includes flange facing machines, pipe cutting and bevelling equipment, milling systems, and more – each designed and manufactured using the latest technology to ensure superior results.

One of Axis’ most popular solutions is their flange facing machines, which are internally and externally mounted for ease of use. Standard sizes from 0 to 124 inches, these machines handle various flange types, including flat face, raised face, lens ring, RTJ groove, and more. With pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric drive options, the machines are lightweight yet robust, providing long-term precision and efficiency.

Axis’ pipe cutting and bevelling equipment is ideal for cold cutting applications on steel pipe and have brought to the market some new features and benefits. Increased torque output, multiple cutting heads, variable speed for stainless/exotic metals are just some of the advantages using the Axis clamshell. The split frame design allows them to be easily set up mid-section or on pipe ends, accommodating various materials and thicknesses. Their adaptability makes them a cost-effective solution in even the most challenging environments.

For more complex machining tasks, Axis offers 2-axis and 3-axis portable milling systems. These machines are designed for rigidity and accuracy, suitable for general-purpose milling on-site. Applications include heat exchangers, pump and motor pads, shipbuilding, and turbine split lines. The range includes portable milling beams and gantry mills, all built to deliver precision where it’s needed most.

In addition to these, Axis provides Keymills and MiniMills for compact, powerful cutting and weld seam removal. These machines offer versatile solutions for specific machining challenges in restricted spaces, delivering precision and power without compromise.

Axis also offers drilling and tapping machines, which provide versatile solutions for general drilling and stud removal. With preloaded guideways and heavy-duty spindles for accuracy, these portable machines come with ISO standard spindle tapers and optional magnetic bases for flexible setup.

For line boring, Axis offers machines designed to create highly accurate bores, adjustable for roughing or finishing. These machines ensure precision, whether machining existing bores or preparing for bushings or bearings.

Beyond these core products, Axis Machines also offers bespoke and custom-built solutions. By maintaining transparent communication throughout the design and build process, PSSS can ensure that each machine meets the exact client specifications. This client-centric approach, coupled with Axis’ innovative technology, makes them a trusted partner for custom machining projects.

Leading the charge for Axis Machines in Australia is Keith, PSSS’ national business development manager for portable machining. With decades of experience in engineering, valve technologies, business development, and technical sales, Keith brings a wealth of expertise to the team. His role goes beyond showcasing the Axis range – he ensures these machines meet the diverse needs of the industry, providing customised solutions that enhance productivity and precision.

Keith’s passion for delivering the right solutions makes him an invaluable asset at PSSS. He works closely with customers to understand their unique challenges, ensuring they receive equipment that not only meets but exceeds their expectations. With Axis Machines, Keith is helping PSSS lead the way in offering advanced portable machining solutions that transform how industries approach on-site machining.

Whether you need equipment for flange facing, pipe cutting, milling, heat exchanger beams, weld seam removal, drilling, or tapping, through PSSS’ partnership with Axis Machines, the company can provide innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions tailored to your specific needs.

