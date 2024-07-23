Driving efficiency and precision with Tesmec

In the realm of infrastructure development, where precision, efficiency, and reliability are paramount, Tesmec is helping drive pipeline trenching technology worldwide. Image: Tesmec

Specialising in trenching machines designed for pipelines, gas networks, water systems, and drainage works, Tesmec has redefined the standards of excavation technology with its innovative approach and cutting-edge equipment.

Setting the benchmark

Tesmec embarked on its journey into the trenching industry with a dedication to excellence and a vision to revolutionise traditional excavation methods.

The company’s trenching machines feature patented flywheel gearboxes and a 100 per cent hydraulic power system, safeguarding against shocks and overloads.

This innovative design not only protects the hydrostatic circuit but also enhances productivity by delivering additional torque to the digging shaft.

As a result, Tesmec’s machines offer unparalleled efficiency, even in challenging terrains, from brittle rock to hard, and unfractured surfaces.

Reliability is a foundation of Tesmec’s technology. Its trenchers are engineered to operate continuously, ensuring maximum uptime and productivity even under extreme conditions.

Equipped with new digging teeth and simplified maintenance procedures, Tesmec minimises operational disruptions and reduces overall operating costs, making its machines a preferred choice for contractors.

The advantages of Tesmec trenchers’ extends beyond reliability and productivity. The company has outlined that these machines excel in maintaining quality and accuracy throughout the excavation process, producing uniform trenches with consistent depth and width.

The excavated material is immediately ready for subsequent handling, eliminating the need for double handling and reducing logistical complexities and costs.

In terms of environmental impact, Tesmec trenchers promote sustainability by reducing CO2 emissions and fuel consumption.

The company’s technology ensures minimal disturbance to the surroundings, enhancing safety by minimising the presence of personnel and equipment on-site.

Real-time traceability and georeferenced data further empower project managers with comprehensive insights into trenching operations, enabling precise project management and quality assurance.

Innovation drives success

Tesmec believes its commitment to technological innovation has helped revolutionise the trenching industry, with a suite of advanced solutions that enhance efficiency, precision, and project management.

At the heart of these innovations is Tesmec’s TrenchTronic 5.0, a sophisticated electronic control system that automates trenching operations.

By optimising depth control and trajectory management, TrenchTronic 5.0 boosts productivity, reducing the need for manual intervention and minimising errors.

Complementing the TrenchTronic 5.0 is the TrenchIntel, a 3D-GPS automatic guidance system based on Topcon’s Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) technology.

TrenchIntel ensures trenching accuracy by automatically maintaining the correct running line, depth, and grade according to project specifications.

Tesmec is confident this system outperforms traditional methods like laser systems, stakes, and string lines, by saving time and money from preventing undercuts, overcuts, and incorrect excavations.

Tesmec’s Re.M (remote monitoring) system further elevates operational efficiency.

By providing real-time data on operation, maintenance, and troubleshooting, Re.M enables 24/7 fleet monitoring.

This approach optimises maintenance schedules and enhances service response, allowing technicians to diagnose issues and prepare resources before arriving on-site.

An additional benefit to the company’s suite is Tesmec’s SmartTracker, which addresses the industry’s need for accurate as-built drawings.

This system automatically records GNSS positions of the trenching tool in real-time (RTK) or for post-processing (PPK), creating detailed records of installed underground utilities.

By eliminating the need for manual survey stakeouts, SmartTracker reduces project timelines and costs, while ensuring precise documentation for future reference.

Vision for the future

As Tesmec continues to innovate solutions in the trenching industry, its impact on infrastructure development worldwide remains profound.

The success of pipeline projects underscores Tesmec’s ability to deliver superior results, combining advanced technology with operational excellence.

Looking forward, Tesmec has hope to continue establishing its presence in Australia with a dedicated local branch serving the regional market and a head office in Sydney.

Adrien Merceron, the new General Manager, said his enthusiasm for seeing Tesmec’s technology gaining recognition and traction in Australia is outstanding.

“Tesmec machines are proven efficient and effective globally.

“They are not only tailored for pipeline projects but also find utility in civil construction, from cable installation on wind farms to trenching work for new motorways or tunnels,” Merceron said.

“Tesmec technicians are trained and stationed in Sydney, Perth, and Brisbane, ensuring efficient maintenance and servicing of the machinery. Moreover, standard and heavy parts are stocked in Sydney, minimising downtime for repairs.”

Merceron said that by prioritising reliability, innovation, and environmental stewardship, Tesmec is actively helping shape the future of trenching technology.

“This expansion not only supports local contractors, but also equips them to address complex challenges with enhanced confidence and precision,” he said.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.