Drilling commences at Surat gas project north

Image: kunchainab/stock.adobe.com

Arrow Energy is advancing its Surat gas project (SGP) north development, with drilling of first natural gas wells north-east of Miles commencing this week.



The Surat gas project north, located in Queensland, will include up to 450 gas wells, a field compression station, a hybrid power plant (solar, battery, and gas), and road and intersection upgrades.

Arrow forecasts that the project will produce enough energy to power the equivalent of more than one million homes every day once it reaches full capacity. Gas produced at the project will be processed at the Shell-operated QCLNG liquefied natural gas facility on Curtis Island for international export and to supply domestic customers.

The whole package

SGP north is a piece of a two-part project that aims to deliver up to 2500 gas wells and 4000 petajoules of gas over its lifetime.

Construction of the SGP south development – the project’s other half – commenced in Queensland’s Dalby region in 2020 for completion in 2037. Arrow is planning to build 2000 wells at SGP south over several phases.

As of December 2024, there are currently 276 wells in production.

“We expect to create around 1000 jobs and are investing millions of dollars each year in local road upgrades,” Arrow Energy said.

“Every year, our social and community investment totals more than $1.5 million as we partner with local communities to share the benefits of Arrow’s presence.”

