Drill down on your knowledge at No-Dig Down Under

The 2025 installment of No-Dig Down Under will be full of learning opportunities, but none better than the horizontal directional drilling (HDD) training course.

There will be three training courses across the conference, kicking off with a masterclass in HDD.

Hosted by the Australian Society for Trenchless Technology (ASTT), the course will present trainees a unique opportunity to learn the key elements of a successful HDD project – from planning to job completion.

A number of HDD specialists will attend the course, ready to answer any questions not outlined throughout the session.

The course will cover an introduction of HDD and six topics: equipment and materials; steering, location and monitoring; design (process, investigations, geometry, pull back, hydrofracture, settlement and challenges); contract documents; jobsite safety; drilling fluids and other HDD considerations.

People who will most benefit from the training course are those either delivering HDDs, planning HDDs or who just want to know more, and the attendees mostly come from suppliers, consultants, owners and contractors.

Registration for these one-day training courses is available from $620 for ASTT Members and $740 for non-members.

Members can also earn CPD points for the course attendance and completion.

Register your ticket here.

Taking place from 16-18 September at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, No-Dig Down Under is the southern hemisphere’s only large-scale conference and exhibition dedicated to trenchless technology.