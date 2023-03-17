Drastic need for renewable gas supply to prevent energy crisis

The latest Gas Statement of Opportunities, published by the Australian Energy Market Operator, outlines how urgent it is to develop new natural and renewable gas supplies ahead of the winter months.

Winter is coming, and now more than ever, Australian homes and businesses must be able to rely on affordable, reliable energy when they need it most over the winter months.

The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) is adamant: today’s Gas Statement of Opportunities (GSOO) illustrates the urgent need to develop new natural and renewable gas supplies to prevent an energy crisis which could impact Australians homes and businesses.

The GSOO report released by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) “reaffirms the important role gas-fired generation will play in reducing emissions and bolstering electricity reliability as the power system transitions from coal to intermittent renewable generation”.

The statement illustrates also how gas generation works in tandem with renewables to unlock a faster and more economical pathway towards net zero as coal-fired generators go offline.

The APGA is at the forefront of the domestic renewable gas industry, including hydrogen and biomethane, and is fully committed to Australia’s emissions reduction target of 43 per cent by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

APGA chief executive Steve Davies says the fastest and most cost-efficient way to decarbonise homes and businesses is through a dual pathway, which includes both electrification and renewable gas.

“The GSOO indicates that strong policy incentives will be required to have Australians electrify their homes. In other words, it means they need to be paid to not use their gas appliances,” Davies said.

“It proves how the pathway to electrify everything in households is back-to-front.”

“Instead of throwing enormous sums of taxpayer money to subsidise full electrification, the GSOO reveals there is a big opportunity to further develop a renewable gas pathway that helps Australians to decarbonise quickly and affordably without being forced to switch to appliances they don’t want.”

Recent modelling by the Parliamentary Budget Office found it would cost an average of $13,000 in taxpayer subsidies per household to cover half of the cost to install solar panels, and electric hot water and heating. This estimate does not include the cost of solar batteries, at-home electricity upgrades, induction cooktops or installation, or retrofitting the entire electricity grid to ensure it can handle an approximate 40-60 per cent increase in load demand.

The GSOO found the Green Energy Exports pathway provided the best avenue toward encouraging economic growth, energy efficiency savings and development of the local renewable gas industry.

Under this scenario, AEMO recommends both biomethane and hydrogen blending in gas distribution networks, which are already technically ready to accommodate these renewable gases.

This scenario has the lowest natural gas shortfall, meaning more supply will be available to industries that need it most.

Last year, Federal and State Energy Ministers agreed to amend the National Gas Law and the National Energy Retail Law to include hydrogen and other renewable gases.

The HyP SA facility has begun delivering a 5 per cent renewable gas blend to more than 3700 gas customers in South Australia, including households, businesses and schools with plans to transition the entire SA gas network to zero emissions green hydrogen by 2050.

In New South Wales, Jemena’s Malabar facility will turn the biowaste from Sydney’s wastewater sewers into renewable gas that will heat the showers and homes and fire up the barbecues of 6000 households from early 2023 with the potential to expand to more than 15,000 connections.

In Western Australia, ATCO has begun blending renewable hydrogen into the WA gas distribution network to help the WA Government achieve the longer-term goal of blending up to 10 per cent network-wide by 2030 to dramatically reduce emissions.

To learn more about renewable gases and how the APGA and the broader gas infrastructure industry are helping to deliver the least-cost pathway to net zero, click here.

