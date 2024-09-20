Downer acknowledges Pipe Tek for commitment to safety

Pipe Tek has been nominated for Downer’s Crew of the Quarter Award for its work on a 70-year-old asset in a high-density residential area. Image: Pipe Tek

Pipe Tek has been nominated for Downer’s Crew of the Quarter Award due to the safety measures the team took while investigating a 70-year-old asset in a high-density residential area.

Downer contracted Pipe Tek to complete investigative works for a pipe isolation design on a 6.5km DN910 water trunkline, operated by Urban Utilities.

The section of mild steel cement lined (MSCL) trunk water main was constructed in 1959 and forms part of the Wellers Hill reservoir water supply zone.

The pipeline is one of the two largest trunks transferring water from the reservoir to the northern part of the zone.

The proposed project to install two isolation valves will provide improved network contingency.

The contract involved investigative work at two different site locations, located in high-density residential areas requiring significant road closures.

The pipe was exposed so assessments could be carried out on the coating and identify the best way to dispose of waste when installing the mainline valves.

Steel samples were also taken to determine the best welding procedure.

After the samples were obtained, Pipe Tek applied a Stopaq coating over the areas where coating samples had been taken before backfilling and reinstating the sites. The second stage of the project will involve isolating the pipe to allow for the construction of the new valve pit.

For the next scope of works, Pipe Tek is proposing a Peterson system for the isolation, which is currently being sourced with the help of fellow pipeline contractor Pro Pipe, which specialises in hot tapping and isolation.

Safety first

As a result of Pipe Tek’s work on the project, Downer nominated Pipe Tek for its ‘Crew of the Quarter Award’ due to the precautions the team took to mitigate the risk of working in and around the live edge dig sites.

“Fostering a positive culture of open communication and feedback is crucial for promoting collaboration in safety initiatives,” Downer Project Manager Chris Scuderi said.

“Pipe Tek have demonstrated active listening to address improved safety by implementing changes as a need to improve safety outcomes in collaboration with the Downer supervisory site team.

“By prioritising transparency and accountability, Pipe Tek was able to adhere to the Downer standards and deliver the investigation works safely and effectively in a time frame of five days prior to the planned schedule.”

Pipe Tek mitigated the risk onsite by implementing barricades, using fall arrests and safety harnesses, and stringent safety procedures for the work area ingress and egress.

The team also placed mats under the buckets of excavators on bitumen roads and ensured that all Pipe Tek personnel upheld good onsite housekeeping.

Pipe Tek Construction Manager Jess Boulter said the team understand risk management is critical onsite.

“We’re really excited to be nominated for Downer’s Crew of the Quarter,” he said.

“We take the safety of the team onsite very seriously. We work hard to make sure that our sites are secure and we’re complying with the relevant safety regulations because we understand that effective risk management is the critical foundation of a job’s success.”

Collaborating with delivery partners

Downer has a strong focus on safety, holding regular Delivery Partner Proactive Safety Forums for its contracting teams. These forums support open discussion, engagement and proactive improvements to how Downer and its delivery partners work together.

“They’re really good to attend,” Boulter said.

“By sharing the most recent key lessons learned or proactive activities and plans from each team means all Downer’s delivery partners are on the same page. Each delivery partner is encouraged to share their prestart approach and process, including expectations, what and who is involved, the questions being asked, and the information that is being captured.

“As one of Downer’s delivery partners, we’ve found the opportunity to provide input and feedback in this way is really valuable in reducing risk onsite. And as a bonus, Downer makes the workshop insights available in a slide pack so that we can easily communicate them to all our team members.”

Pipe Tek Managing Director Myles Brannelly said Pipe Tek’s approach to safety reflects Downer’s.

“We strongly believe that, by working together, we can identify and manage risks to reduce potential injury and illness,” he said.

“No job is so important that it cannot be done safely.”

For more information, visit the Pipe Tek website.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.