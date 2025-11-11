Don’t overlook your yellow metals

Image: lapis2380/stock.adobe.com

Corrosion protection is a critical, yet often overlooked area of pipeline operations.

Yellow metals such as bronze, copper, and brass are often overlooked in the quest for corrosion protection because they do not corrode as easily as less noble metals such as steel and zinc. However, that does not mean they are irrelevant or immune to corrosion. Cortec® reminds formulators why selecting corrosion inhibiting additives such as M-235 and M-236 for yellow metals can be an important piece to solving the corrosion puzzle.

It is important to pay attention to yellow metals for three reasons. Firstly, some corrosion inhibitors for steel are harmful to yellow metals. Secondly, galvanic corrosion can shift the corrosion attack from a yellow metal to a less noble metal when dissimilar metals are together in harsh conditions. Finally, certain environments are harsh enough to corrode yellow metals themselves.

Protecting yellow metals

Formulators of cleaners, metalworking fluids, water treatments, and protective coatings that will be used in contact with yellow metals can turn to M-235, a powder additive.

This extremely versatile corrosion inhibitor forms a complex with copper oxides or yellow metal ions to create an extremely stable physical and electrochemical film barrier against corrosion. M-235 is soluble in both water and glycol and can be used in a variety of applications:

Direct treatment of copper/brass sheets/coils

Flash corrosion protection in strong alkali or acid cleaners

Water treatment in circulating cooling towers or air conditioning systems

Protective wax or lacquer coatings for metal

Corrosion protection in hydraulic or metalworking fluids

For oil- or solvent-based applications, formulators may use M-236, a liquid additive. This corrosion inhibitor can be added to transformer oil to protect yellow metals without changing the oil’s electrical properties. It also protects in the presence of H2S, SO2, and high temperatures.

It is great to focus on rust prevention for ferrous metals – but not to the neglect of yellow metals. Make sure the yellow component is covered by considering M-235 or M-236 for your next water treatment, hydraulic fluid, cleaner, or oil. These products are available through Savcor Products Australia in Australia and New Zealand.

For more information, call 1800 SAVCOR or visit savcorproducts.com.au

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.