Don’t miss your chance to be this year’s Woman of the Year 

Women in Industry Awards 2024. Image: Prime Creative Media

Time is ticking to get your nominations in for the 2025 Women in Industry Awards.

For more than a decade, these awards have celebrated the remarkable women redefining what’s possible – from transport and mining to engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and more.

You might know a colleague whose innovation changed the course of a project. A mentor who’s lifted countless others through knowledge and leadership. A young star who’s already made an impact early in their career. This is your chance to say: “You’ve made a difference”.

There’s an award category for every kind of impact – from energy to advocacy, safety to engineering, and beyond. And at the pinnacle stands the Woman of the Year award, recognising the very best of the best.

As the sector that powers the nation, the energy sector is full of inspiring women, and the Excellence in Energy Award is the perfect opportunity to celebrate them.

Nominations are ongoing until 9 May 2025. Seize the opportunity to nominate a woman who has inspired you at work, and is doing incredible things in your industry. Submit your nomination here and don’t miss out!

