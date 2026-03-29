Don’t miss the Women in Industry Awards

Image: Prime Creative Media

Want to be face-to-face with women leading the way? Attend the 2026 Women in Industry Awards.

The premier night for women in Australia is set to take place on 18 June at Doltone House Darling Island Wharf, Sydney, bringing together industry leaders, accomplished women and businesses who are supporting change across industrial sectors.

With nominations now closed, the official announcement of the finalists will go live on 27 April.

“Each year, the Women in Industry Awards highlight the remarkable progress and transformation taking place across these sectors. The quality of submissions, combined with the increasing excitement and engagement surrounding the awards, is a clear reflection of how these industries are evolving,” said Molly Hancock – Prime Creative Media Head of Events Marketing.

“It’s inspiring to see not only the depth of talent emerging, but also the strong momentum building as more individuals and organisations champion innovation, diversity, and excellence.”

Why Attend?

The Women in Industry Awards celebrate the achievements of women across Australia who are making an exceptional impact in their field. The event also brings together businesses and organisations that actively champion diversity, innovation, and progress. While award entries are reserved for women, the gala evening is open to everyone who wants to be part of this inspiring celebration.

Connect with leaders

Not only is the night an opportunity to celebrate, but it gathers industry professionals, senior leaders, and emerging talent in one vibrant setting. The celebratory atmosphere makes it easier to spark genuine conversations and form meaningful connections beyond the constraints of formal meetings.

“This is more than a typical networking event,” said Hancock. “Even if your business isn’t nominated, the evening provides the time and space for deeper, more valuable conversations. These interactions often lead to new opportunities, collaborations, and long-term professional relationships.”

Show your support

Attending the gala is also a way to demonstrate your commitment to the industry and its future. With sponsors including Atlas Copco Group, Australian Power Equipment, Kenter and Grundofs Pumps play a leading role, every attendee contributes to recognising and uplifting the achievements of women driving progress across Australia.

“Our decade‑long partnership with the Women in Industry Awards is driven by a firm belief that inclusion fuels innovation. By supporting this platform, we aim to recognise and elevate the contributions of women who are reshaping traditionally male‑dominated sectors,” said Natalie Douglas – Atlas Copco Group Communications Manager – Southeast Asia & Oceania.

Want to join sponsors, award finalists and other inspiring women at this year’s awards night? Tickets are officially on sale here.

Finalists for the award categories will be announced on the Women in Industry website and LinkedIn page.