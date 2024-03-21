Don’t miss out on POG 2024

Image: borisblik/stock.adobe.com

The highly anticipated 2024 Pipeline Operations Group (POG) Seminar is happening next week in Brisbane.



The seminar promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for industry professionals to delve into the latest insights and strategies surrounding pipeline operations and maintenance and how to navigate the current challenges.

The carefully curated topics are shaped by industry insiders and cover some of the most pressing issues faced by pipeline operators in 2024.

The presentations are expected to spark industry-wide discussions that contribute to the continual improvement of pipeline asset management, ultimately benefiting both the industry and the ongoing safety of the public.

The outstanding speakers line-up is a testimony to this premier industry event. Brace yourselves for a gathering of industry visionaries and experts who will shed light on the latest trends, strategies, and challenges shaping the landscape of pipeline operations and maintenance.

One of the speakers is Alistair Verth, a senior pipeline corrosion engineer with 10 years experience designing, installing and auditing cathodic protection systems, particularly those on long steel pipelines.

Tom Amrein, principal engineer – pipelines at Jemena Gas Networks is one of the first chartered professional (oil and gas pipeline) engineers in Australia, and has a passion to promote high quality engineering education and professional development as a member of the National Engineering Registration Board Assessment Panel for Oil and Gas Pipeline Engineers.

Don’t miss out on Ian McCabe’s speech, as a superintendent lands at Australian Gas Infrastructure Group, his input to the seminar will be insightful.

Same goes for John Martin, who is the engineering support manager for Jemena Gas Distribution and a speaker at the anticipated industry event.

Michael Jarosz, principal pipeline engineer at SEA Gas will also share his valuable insights on the industry, as he has over 15 years experience in the oil and gas pipeline industry with both SEA Gas and the SA technical regulator.

Alana O’Connor, solutions architect at Mipela is responsible for the planning and delivery of solutions for Mipela GeoSolution’s Energy and Infrastructure clients. She will share her valuable experience with the attendees at the seminar.

Regional manager WA John Grapiglia has been involved in a variety of cathodic protection projects, ranging from onshore pipelines and structures, reinforced concrete structures, and offshore projects. The project locations include Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, UK and Pakistan.

Harry Evans is a senior project engineer within the Santos Onshore Development team working on the Moomba CCS Project as the pipeline lead. He is also among the speaker in attendance at POG.

Colin Yeoh is national team lead at APA. With a focus on building, developing and supporting teams to plan and deliver a range of projects, including In-line inspections, excavations/repairs and modifications of APA’s existing pipeline assets, Yeoh has precious insights on the industry he will share at POG.

Last but not least, Matthew Clark started his career as an aerospace engineer in the Defence industry. He joined APA’s Networks business 2014, and in 2016 he was appointed to role of Queensland Networks Operations Manager.

This seminar is a must-attend for all industry personnel involved in the management, operation, and maintenance of high-pressure oil and gas pipelines.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to stay at the forefront of industry developments.

The seminar will be held on 27 March from 9am to 5pm at the Brisbane Marriott Hotel. RSVP by 24 March 2024, 5pm to secure a ticket.

