Don't miss out on OZPIPE 2024 with PIPA. Image supplied by PIPA.

This year, the theme of OZPIPE will be all about the future of plastic pipes, a key interest area for the Plastics Industry Pipe Association.

The Plastic Pipes Conference Association (PPCA) has announced that OZPIPE 2024, its spin-off conference in Australasia, will be held in Sydney at the InterContinental from 11 to 13 November 2024.

Bearing the theme ‘Sustainable Infrastructure – The Future is Now’, the conference is co-hosted by the PPCA and the Plastics Industry Pipe Association (PIPA) of Australia.

“Ceaseless innovation keeps the world of plastic pipes revolving at a fast and exciting pace – with immediate consequences for business and technology,” PPCA organising committee co-chair Zoran Davidovski said.

“Sustainability is key to everything we value and produce – from ideas to the factory floor and from supply to performance of our pipe systems during installation and through their entire service life and beyond.”

Davidovski further2024 is a not to be missed global networking event and opportunity. .

“Our human connections are as endurable as our pipeline connections,” he said.

“The conference will bring together the complete supply chain from manufacturers of resins, plastic pipes and fittings to machinery and equipment, specifiers, engineers, designers, suppliers and end-users.”

Davidovski said this two-day event follows on from the recent success of PPXXI Conference held in Orlando Florida in September 2023.

PIPA executive general manager Cindy Bray is all about sharing technology and expertise within the industry.

“OZPIPE 2024 will showcase a range of technical papers presented by the best pipe experts from Australia and around the world, including papers presented at PPXXI,” she said.

“These presenters and their papers will highlight technical achievements and solutions for plastic pipe systems and identify valuable growth opportunities and trends within the industry.”

Information on abstract submission, registration, sponsorship opportunities and conference program can be found here.