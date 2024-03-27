Don’t miss out on kwik-ZIP at Ozwater’24

Image: cooperr/stock.adobe.com

kwik-ZIP will be in attendance at Ozwater’24 and is looking forward discussing the conference’s theme, “Accelerating Action”.

The theme is in line with kwik-ZIP‘s principles, as the company is big on making a change when it’s needed.

“kwik-ZIP is pleased to be exhibiting at Ozwater’24, the biggest water conference and exhibition in the Southern Hemisphere, running for three days annually,” kwik-ZIP general manager Paul Jeffreys said.

“Its theme, Accelerating Action, is a rally cry to our community addressing the vital role water must play in the climate crisis of our current time.

“Together, we will ignite a powerful movement towards a sustainable water future. Ozwater’24 will take concrete steps to effect lasting change.”

Ozwater’24 will be held at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from Tuesday 30 April to Thursday 2 May 2024.

kwik-ZIP can be found at booth D31.