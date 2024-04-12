Don’t miss out on APGA networking night in Perth

Image: Lev/stock.adobe.com

Join APGA at the Perth Networking Evening on 18 April and delve into the fascinating operational journey of the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline over the last 40 years.

The Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline (DBNGP) consists of approximately 1539km of mainline pipe (1228km of which has been duplicated or looped) and 300km of laterals.

The DBNGP links the North West Shelf gas fields near Dampier with markets principally located in Western Australia, terminating at Bunbury.

The majority of the natural gas transported by the pipeline is consumed by major industrial users in the mining and minerals processing industries, but it also supplies gas to power generators and gas retailers.

Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) transmission operations executive general manager James Smith will be the main speaker for the evening, taking attendees on a journey through time, highlighting the challenges, successes, and expansion programs that have shaped the reliability of the DBNGP.

AGIG leader of reliability, efficiency, and process safety functions Tim Aujard will also be animating the evening by discussing the future readiness of the DBNGP for hydrogen operations, exploring fundamental drivers and the path forward for this critical energy infrastructure.

To not miss out on this insightful session, make sure to secure tickets here.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.