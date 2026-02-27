Don’t miss No-Dig Auckland 2026

Image: Prime Creative Media

International No-Dig Auckland will look to the future, showcasing the latest and greatest innovations and driving better outcomes in the trenchless industry.

Members of the trenchless industry from around the globe will be brought together for this year’s International No-Dig Auckland – the first International Society for Trenchless Technology (ISTT) No-Dig conference and exhibition hosted in New Zealand.

The highly anticipated event is one of the most respected trenchless technology conferences in the world.

It brings together the best of the innovations and advancements in the industry, while providing an unparalleled opportunity to connect with an active audience of engineers, researchers, contractors and directors across the water, sewerage, gas, electricity, and telecom industries.

Renowned for its technically rigorous and practical program, International No-Dig Auckland offers a platform for sharing knowledge that drives better outcomes across underground infrastructure, utilities and the broader community.

Hosted each year in a different country to showcase the global industry, International No-Dig Auckland will be held from October 28-29 at the brand-new New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC), which opened its doors in February.

Located in the heart of Auckland, the NZICC offers a purpose-built, world-class environment designed for large-scale exhibitions, conferences and networking. With expansive halls, modern facilities and a central city location, the venue provides the perfect backdrop for an event focused on innovation, technology and the future of underground infrastructure.

Prime Creative Media General Manager – Events Siobhan Rocks says hosting the event at the newly completed convention centre marks an exciting new chapter for International No-Dig Auckland.

“Bringing International No-Dig Auckland into a brand-new, purpose-built convention centre feels like a perfect match,” Rocks says.

“The NZICC represents the future of events in New Zealand, and that aligns so closely with an industry that’s all about innovation, problem-solving and looking ahead.”

Significant lineup

Several international heavyweights have already secured their spaces, signalling strong demand for what’s shaping up to be the world’s flagship trenchless technology showcase.

The exhibitor list includes powerful innovators such as Pipe Core, Herrenknecht, IMS Robotics, Creg / Wirth, Norditube / Pipeworks, Inrock, Kaiser, TRACTO, Denson, OptionX, GN Solids / Trenchmate, Channeline International and more.

This indicates the appetite for cutting-edge solutions, live demonstrations and deep technical expertise across the world’s underground infrastructure sector.

“With so many top players already on board, the 2026 show is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most exciting trenchless events in the world,” Rocks says.

Companies wanting to be part of this global gathering are encouraged to secure their stand while premium spaces remain.

“Exhibition space is filling up fast, and we’re seeing lots of companies keen to get in early,” Rocks says.

“If you want to get in front of the right people and make the most of the buzz, now’s the time to lock in your stand.”

Contributing to innovation

International No-Dig Auckland recently opened abstract submissions for its 2026 technical program, with the Technical Committee inviting industry professionals, researchers and innovators to deliver real-world insight, showcase innovation and advance best practice within the trenchless industry.

Prospective authors are asked to submit an abstract of no more than 250 words, clearly addressing four key areas, the topic – what the paper will cover, the methodology – whether the work is a case study, product trial, research project or literature review, the findings – key discoveries and their significance, and the value – how the paper contributes to improved trenchless outcomes and community benefit.

All submissions must be in English and should not include tables, figures or references within the abstract. Presenters are also required to supply a 100-word biography and a professional headshot (minimum 1 MB) as part of the submission process, with abstract submissions closing 30 June.

Authors whose abstracts are accepted will be invited to present as part of the International No-Dig 2026 program and are eligible for a discounted presenter registration rate. Registration by the specified deadline is required to secure inclusion in the official conference proceedings.

The International No-Dig Technical Committee encourages submissions that challenge conventional thinking, share lessons learned and deliver tangible value for the trenchless sector.

Submit your abstract and be part of a prestigious, globally recognised technical program shaping the future of trenchless technology.

Early Bird tickets have now launched, offering a large discount for attendees.

To purchase tickets, visit no-dignz.com/attend/