DM Civil wins industry award for gas pipeline construction excellence

The East Perth power station pipeline project was valued at over $18 million. Image: DM Civil

After building pipelines for a range of applications for more than 40 years, DM Civil has cemented its position as an expert contractor in Australia’s pipeline construction sector.

DM Civil’s place as an effective contractor in Australia’s gas pipeline sector has been confirmed over the past few years, with a very successful 2024.

Since 1976, the Perth-based firm has been providing tailored, sustainable civil contracting solutions to many of Australia’s leading companies.

DM Civil provides head contractor capabilities in all aspects of pipeline and civil construction for a variety of applications, including oil and gas infrastructure, water and wastewater infrastructure and mining.

In addition to a wide range of self-maintained earthmoving equipment and a large WA based workforce, the company boasts niche, in-house trenchless pipeline construction solutions, encompassing slurry shield microtunnelling, auger boring, guided boring and pilot boring, as well as in-house concrete construction and SMP capabilities.

DM Civil also has a Tesmec trenching machine fleet at its disposal that, along with a large WA workforce, is willing to travel any distance and go the extra mile to ensure project success.

Over the past five years, DM Civil has been gaining a strong foothold in the gas pipeline sector within WA.

The company’s involvement in an award-winning project in 2023 highlighted its capabilities in the sector, and marked it as a reliable contractor in a niche market.

The East Perth Power Station (EPPS) pipeline project represents ATCO Gas Australia’s largest pipeline project in Australia to date, and a significant natural gas pipeline construction project for DM Civil.

The project, valued at over $18 million, saw the construction of a 7.5km high-pressure steel gas pipeline to AS/NZS 2885 standards through Perth.

The scale, complexity, and timeline showcased the capability of DM Civil’s project management, innovative techniques, and technical capabilities.

“Our company has been building pipelines for over 40 years for a range of applications, including for gas transmission on occasion,” DM Civil Project Manager Jonathon Tognela said.

“But in the last five years we have managed to get a strong foothold in this area in WA, particularly working with ATCO.”

Challenges and complexities

Tognela highlighted the EPPS project as the ideal example of DM Civil’s capabilities.

The project certainly presented a unique set of challenges and saw DM Civil’s team successfully navigate simultaneous operations with other third-party contractors, intricate stakeholder management, and complex environmental factors.

Key challenges included:

Simultaneous projects in Bayswater light industrial area: The team worked alongside several major infrastructure projects, including the Tonkin Gap project, Bayswater Evolve project, Melconnx project and another ATCO gas pipeline project, all within a less than 1km radius.

Built-up residential and industrial areas: The pipeline installation traversed heavily populated areas, including narrow suburban streets, major roads like Alexander Drive and Grand Promenade, and industrial zones in Bayswater. Stringent traffic management plans, coordination with local authorities, and innovative construction methodologies were vital to minimising disruptions to businesses and residents.

Groundwater and contamination issues: A significant challenge arose from encountering contaminated groundwater (PFAS) in the Bayswater Light Industrial Area. DM Civil executed major dewatering operations, including 24/7 tankering, to ensure safe disposal of the effluent while keeping the site dry and safe for pipeline construction.

Innovative solutions and techniques

Tognela said the project is the culmination of the wide-ranging experience DM Civil can draw upon as a result of its workforce and history.

DM Civil employed various innovative construction techniques throughout the project, setting a new standard for ATCO and future projects.

Horizontal directional drilling (HDD): A substantial portion of the pipeline was installed using HDD, particularly through busy intersections like Beaufort Street and Grand Promenade, without disrupting traffic. The use of HDD in built-up suburban areas significantly reduced the impact on residents and businesses compared to traditional open excavation methods, which had been designated for a large portion of the pipeline but were not as efficient in comparison to HDD.

Pilot boring: Pilot boring was utilised to install sections of the pipeline where HDD or open excavation was not feasible. This method allowed for accurate, trenchless installation of pipes beneath existing water mains and roads while also being cost effective compared to other trenchless methods of pipe installation. DM Civil’s in-house trenchless technology department carried out multiple bores across the project, expediting the works and improving third-party asset protection outcomes.

Pipe welding mid-pullback: To avoid disturbing well-established trees and verges in suburban areas, DM Civil implemented an effective solution of welding pipe sections mid-pullback during HDD, reducing the size of excavations and protecting the landscape.

These innovative approaches not only mitigated project risks but also saved time and reduced costs, showcasing DM Civil’s commitment to delivering high-quality cost-effective solutions for its clients.

Excellence rewarded

In October, DM Civil claimed the 2024 WA Earth Awards for Excellence in Civil Construction for the $10-30 million project value category for its work on the EPPS pipeline project.

This award marked not only a significant achievement for the company, but was also a testament to the innovation, quality, and meticulous project management that define DM Civil’s operations.

Leadership

The success of the EPPS project can be attributed to the strong leadership and teamwork demonstrated by DM Civil’s project management team.

A notable aspect of this project was the ‘lead from the front’ approach, where the project manager was on-site for the majority of the project, ensuring seamless communication and problem-solving in real time.

This hands-on leadership style created a motivated and engaged workforce, which proved crucial in overcoming the project’s complexities.

The project also provided opportunities for the further development and training of DM Civil’s already very capable workforce, with multiple leading hands promoted to supervisory roles and gaining valuable experience in gas pipeline construction.

The project engineer for this contract, deeply involved in all aspects of the project, was later promoted to project manager for subsequent gas pipeline projects, highlighting the developmental impact of the project on DM Civil’s workforce.

Legacy

The EPPS project leaves behind a legacy of innovation, efficiency, and excellence in civil construction.

DM Civil’s success in managing this complex project has established the company as a major contender in the gas pipeline construction industry.

The innovative methodologies developed during this project, such as the pilot boring technique, have since been adopted for future pipeline projects, further cementing DM Civil’s reputation for delivering high-quality solutions.

Additionally, the strong working relationship forged with ATCO during this project has led to DM Civil securing multiple pipeline contracts with the company, showcasing the long-term value created through a collaborative successful project delivery.

As DM Civil continues to build on this foundation, the lessons learned and breakthroughs achieved on this project will inspire future advancements, and further cements the company as a leader in civil construction and setting new standards for the pipeline industry.

“We are continuing to make headway into the gas pipeline construction market and looking for opportunities to showcase what we can do, while continuing to deliver our business-as-usual projects, which are typically water and wastewater pipelines and infrastructure,” Tognela said.

