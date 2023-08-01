Dingley water pipeline contract awarded

A joint venture has been awarded the contract for the $72 million Dingley Recycled Water Scheme project.

The new 42km pipeline is set to deliver recycled water to Melbourne’s south-east in Kingston and Monash.

It will unlock 1.8 gigalitres per annum of recycled water supply and will deliver recycled water to 46 sites.

The project is expected to generate $92 million for the local economy and is expected to start delivering recycled water by 2025.

“Using fit-for-purpose water is an important sustainability initiative in our response to climate change – it’s projects like this that are securing long-term water supplies for our growing communities and keeping our open spaces green,” Minister for Water Harriet Shing said.

The joint venture consists of Abergeldie, BMD and KBR (ABK), Minister Shing announced.

South-East Water managing director Lara Olsen said the project is crucial in long-term water security.

“Not only is this project setting up our community for long-term water security, it’s helping to create liveable and thriving environments for agriculture, tourism and community sport and recreation with a sustainable water source – it’s a win-win.”

