Dingley Recycled Water Scheme taking shape

The first phase of works involves undertaking geotechnical investigations to complete the design and alignment of the new recycled water pipes, as well as ecological surveys and environmental site mapping.

The Dingley Recycled Water Scheme is underway, unlocking an additional 1.8 gigalitres of sustainable recycled water each year for communities and local businesses.

Meng Heang Tak MP launched the works on the $72 million integrated water management project with South East Water and stage 1 works delivery partner Abergeldie, BMD & KBR (ABK).

“ABK-JV is proud to be at the forefront of safeguarding Victoria’s water security as we commence works on the Dingley Recycled Water Scheme,” ABK Program Director Daniel Turcinovich said.

He added that undertaking engineering feature surveys, geotechnical investigations, and contamination investigations prior to major construction activities was a wise investment that could lead to cost savings, improved safety, regulatory compliance, and overall project success.

“Our collaboration with South East Water marks a milestone as one of the inaugural projects under South East Water’s, $1.5 billion capital works investment over the next decade, emphasising an innovative integrated works planning and delivery model,” Turcinovich said.

“ABK-JV is honoured to contribute to this transformative endeavour that will shape Victoria’s water landscape for generations to come.”

The 42km scheme is expected to bring recycled water to around 40 sites across Bayside, Kingston, Greater Dandenong and Monash, including local businesses, world-class golf courses, sports ovals and parks.

The Victorian Government has contributed $24 million towards the Dingley Recycled Water Scheme which is expected to start delivering recycled water by 2025. The scheme is one of the first projects to be delivered under South East Water’s $1.5 billion investment in capital works projects over the next 10 years.

“Water is our most valuable resource and it’s great to be working with South East Water to make a huge change for the better,” Kingston Mayor Jenna Davey-Burns said.

“We are all partners in taking climate action and this is a great initiative.”

“Whether it’s our green thumbs in our local nurseries and market gardens, our world class golf courses, or the thousands of locals chasing balls on our sportsgrounds, so many in Kingston will benefit from this scheme.”