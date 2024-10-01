Digitalising for the future

Users can easily visualise their network with reporting to OGMP2.0 level 3/4/5. Image: Picarro

Picarro has launched the updated LISA Priority Scoring system embedded in the P-Cubed platform, a revolutionary advancement in leak management and emission management technology.

The company’s comprehensive data-informed framework, powered by Picarro’s patented data collection systems, provides timely, reliable, and actionable insights that revolutionise risk management.

As regulations evolve, operators can seamlessly manage and reduce system risks, streamline reporting processes, and make well-informed decisions to enhance network performance, delivering significant value across the enterprise.

Picarro’s team of experts has been closely monitoring the rapidly changing regulatory environments, driven by the new regulations in Australia and the European Union on methane emissions, as well as the United States PHMSA’s advanced leak detection programs.

In anticipation of these regulations, the company has also developed emissions360™ ensuring it meets current and future needs of advanced leak detection programs, emissions inventories and abatement strategies.

P-Cubed™ identifies gas emitting locations, called ‘Leak Indication Search Areas’ (LISAs), where the gas operator can then send leak investigators to find, pinpoint and address one or more potential gas leaks.

At the heart of this application is the LISA™ Priority Scoring system.

This sophisticated algorithm is a game-changer for distribution leak surveys. It allows operators to generate tailored reports based on a variety of data sources, including utility DIMP models, pipeline GIS data, and emissions source data gathered by Picarro.

By leveraging these inputs, the Priority Scoring system offers customisable results that enable companies to address the most critical indications effectively. Under this new era of leak management operators will be able to prioritise leak repair in a way that will dramatically increase safety and reduce emissions without overburdening operations with additional repairs.

Picarro Director of Gas Sales and Marketing Doug Ward highlighted the impact of the LISA Priority Scoring system as a powerful tool for leak management.

“By digesting data from diverse sources—utility DIMP models, pipeline GIS data, and Picarro’s emissions source data—the system provides highly customisable results,” Ward said.

“This new feature from Picarro allows operators to focus on indications that matter most – focusing on risk reduction and system safety.”

With this latest release, P-Cubed provides a comprehensive solution for identifying and managing leaks with precision.

Key features of emissions360 latest release:

Adjustable Super Emitter (SE) Threshold: A Super Emitter survey program deployed by the gas operator allows the operator to collect and aggregate gas leak and emissions data on their network while identifying only their larger more impactful emitters for follow-up leak investigations. The SE threshold is customisable, allowing users to align it with their specific operational conditions. This flexibility enhances the accuracy of SE counting on the Playbook Page, providing more precise data for decision-making.

SE Program Planner Enhancements: The SE Program Planner now runs simulations exclusively with Super Emitter leaks. Allowing the operator to accurately plan their abatement strategies tailored to their system metrics and operational procedures.

Picarro Inventory Playbook Page: Follow step by step as the software guides users to truly understand their systems emissions. Increase operational efficiency and accelerate reductions by digesting data like never before.

Picarro supports natural gas operators around the globe, addressing the specific challenges they face in leak management and emissions monitoring.

With its advanced technology and user-centric features, P-Cubed offers a forward-thinking approach to managing leaks and meeting regulatory requirements.

In the evolving landscape of emissions control, Picarro is setting a new standard for excellence. By combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of industry needs, Picarro is helping operators achieve significant reductions in emissions while improving overall safety and efficiency.

As the industry continues to evolve, Picarro remains committed to providing innovative solutions that support operators in navigating complex regulatory environments and enhancing their operational practices.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.