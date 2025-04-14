Difco All Star Screening buckets now exclusively available from Austrack

A Difco All Star Screening bucket in action. Image: Austrack Equipment

The appointment of Austrack Equipment as exclusive distributor for Difco All Star screening buckets means the very latest in European smart design screening buckets technology is now available at last in this part of the world.

These buckets immediately recognisable with their bright yellow polyurethane screening stars are revolutionising material screening with their innovative design and versatile functionality. Their key feature is the polyurethane stars.

This innovative use of a material hitherto not used in this kind of application results in some striking benefits. They combine the benefits of low noise and weight with a higher screening area.

They lose nothing in their performance to the more traditional steel screening mechanisms in other leading brands. The polyurethane stars are made of high-grade material featuring extra wear tips and in every respect outperform their steel construction competitors.

But it is in very significant savings of time and money and down time when maintenance is required that the Difco All Star design really comes into its own.

Lighter and easy to remove and aided by the manufacturers Swift Change Shaft Technology replacement can be done on-site thus avoiding all the cost and time involved in returning the buckets to a workshop when maintenance is required.

Austrack carries the full range of buckets from units suitable for small one to four-tonne skid steers right up to 50-tonne tracked excavators. Every bucket delivers six screening options from 10mm to 50mm.

Difco All Star screening buckets are available now exclusively from Austrack Equipment.

Purchase or hire whatever suits your operation best.

For more information contact www.austrackequipment.com.au

