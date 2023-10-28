Design better with Vertex G4Plant

Vertex’s G4Plant is a versatile design software for all plant suppliers working with large plant models.

Thee software is based on powerful functions that allows users to build an intelligent plant model in an illustrative and streamlined fashion.

Vertex CAD/PDM Systems Pty Ltd, also known as Vertex Australia, will bring the Vertex G4Plant software solution to the Australian market, offering something new to the industry.

The speed of plant design and modelling in Vertex G4Plant software is based on powerful special functions for most plant design areas, together with all the functionality of Vertex G4 mechanical engineering software.

This allows users to quickly design even large facilities and related equipment and structures.

“Vertex G4Plant is a perfect solution, weather you are designing small or large-scale projects with one designer or a hundred,” Vertex Australia area manager Brett McDonaugh said.

Vertex G4Plant is an adaptable software which is currently used in Europe within a variety of industries, such as environmental and chemical engineering, energy generation and mining.

One example is through Finnish environmental engineering company Watrec, which implemented Vertex G4Plant and Vertex Flow software solutions to assist in the design and build of biogas plants.

A biogas plant uses waste as its raw material, which is then digested, resulting in both biogas and fertilisers.

Approximately two-thirds of biogas is methane and one-third is carbon dioxide, and can be used as fuel for heat production or burned in a gas engine to produce heat and electricity.

Solutions director Juha-Pekka Sura at Watrec Oy says G4Plant’s user friendly system allowsfor a streamlined design of biogas plants.

“The deciding factor was G4Plant’s easy to use piping design,” Sura said.

“We also use Vertex Flow to support G4Plant, as well as in all our project management.

“We have many overlapping projects and previously we found it difficult to manage all the documentation and drawings.”

Most of Watrec’s projects are large scale ones, with physical documents for one project amounting to 20 folders of paper.

Sura praises G4Plant’s data compatibility, useful piping tools and extensive libraries.

“G4Plant is customised to our needs which makes design work easy,” he says.

“We have been very pleased with the quick response time from Vertex.

“Support is usually instant.

“We are also thinking of implementing Vertex Building Design software in our business.”

This article featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.