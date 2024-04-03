Delivering water security with SA Water

Image: Sundry Photography/stock.adobe.com

SA Water has begun works to install around 1.5km of new water main in Port Elliot to help prepare for future growth in the area and ensure a continued reliable supply of water for the local community.

The pipe, which is being laid beneath Waterport Road, is among 47km of water main going into the ground as part of SA Water’s four-year, $155 million water main management program.

SA Water general manager of sustainable infrastructure Amanda Lewry said this new pipe will duplicate an existing main under Waterport Road, which will both increase capacity of the local water network and provide more resilience by reducing disruption to our customers in the instance of a break or leak.

“This particular part of the local network plays a vital role in providing water to Port Elliot, Middleton, Goolwa, Hindmarsh Island and other surrounding areas,” Lewry said.

“Over the past two decades, we’ve seen a significant increase in new connections here, primarily driven by major developments, and with ongoing expansion projected for the next 30 years, we are proactively addressing this need now by augmenting the system.”

According to Lewry, warmer months of the year also bring heightened demand, driven by an influx of seasonal residents and rising temperatures, placing strain on the water network.

“This upgrade will help ensure we can meet water demand from the community all year-round both now and into the future. Additionally, the new concrete-lined pipe is more resistant to soil movement and has a lifespan of more than 100 years,” she said.

Construction is expected to take several months to complete, subject to weather conditions, with works occurring Monday to Friday between 7:00am and 5:00pm.

“For the safety of our people and the local community, we ask residents and road users to please take note of localised traffic management in place while the works are underway,” Lewry said.

During construction hours, traffic will be detoured between Tottenham Court and Ocean Roads. Waterport Road will reopen with reduced speeds each night, as well as on weekends, public and school holidays.

Access to homes and businesses will be provided for local residents throughout the construction period.

“We will also ensure our local customers are notified of any temporary water supply interruptions that are necessary when we move their connections over from the old to new pipe,” Lewry said.

Business Victor Harbor executive officer Colin Shearing said this is an important piece of infrastructure that will assist in future proofing the water supply serving the South Fleurieu community.

“We’re working closely with SA Water and local government to ensure there is minimal impact on the local community and there is a well-planned, coordinated and communicated process for all road users,” Shearing said.

Business Victor Harbor chair Gavin Daniell said a thriving community needs a strong and growing business community.

“This is a great example of the business chamber working with various levels of government, ensuring the operational interests of local businesses and supply chains, which are important to the local community, are acknowledged, addressed and well-supported.”