Deep dive into diversity in the pipeline industry

In an exclusive column with The Australian Pipeliner, Carol Bond from Melbourne’s RMIT University investigates, at the request of the Australian Pipeline and Gas Association, diversity, equity, and inclusion practices within the pipeline and gas sectors.

It is no secret, when you look around the room at Australian Pipeline and Gas Association (APGA) events, that the ratio of men to women is slightly lopsided.

The APGA would like to see a more balanced gender-ratio of participation, both at events and in workspaces, by APGA members.

But how is the APGA community to achieve that? The first thing I am doing is running a six-question survey asking association members what their experience is in the workplace. The second thing I am doing is talking to association members who volunteer to share stories about what the sector is getting right in terms of diversity, equity, and inclusion. I am also collecting stories about where the growing edges are.

Starting from the observation that pipeliners are a tight-knit community that looks after one another, I am keen to reflect to the sector an evidence-based picture of the practices that make it possible for APGA member companies to attract, retain, and promote highly skilled workers.

Understanding these practices will allow member companies to make informed decisions about who they hire for which positions in small, medium, and large-scale organisations. Currently, recent higher education and vocational education graduates are behaving differently than they did five and even 10 years ago.

These young people have different value systems driving their job searches and aspirations. Many have grown up with peers who identify across a gender spectrum. Most have seen, firsthand, the stresses families feel when parents or carers work long or extended hours.

Educators and recruiters are remarking on what some term emotional fragility, or the need for a high degree of regular, positive feedback. In other words, these young people are not primarily motivated by money but by how they feel about themselves and about their job.

If the pipeline sector is going to be successful at recruiting and retaining this group of young people, the value proposition needs to be pitched just right.

You can help craft this value proposition by taking the survey: carolbond.typeform.com/to/iUQrgzlP or by contacting me for a confidential interview about diversity, equity, and inclusion in your experience at carol.bond@rmit.edu.au.

Be assured that no names of people or organisations will be reported back to the APGA Board. Nor, is the data meant to advocate for a quota system of any kind.

However, there is no source of publicly available data about who is working in the pipeline sector and in which positions.

If the APGA cannot measure these statistics, then rumour, and innuendo cannot be accurately countered.

If you are curious about the outcomes of this

research study, come to the 2024 annual APGA Convention in Adelaide for a de-identified snapshot about diversity, equity and inclusion in the pipeline sector.

You will be able to see real statistics about what is happening in the sector in terms of recruiting and retaining quality personnel through organisations from new recruits to established experts in the industry.

The presentation and research will also be made available on the APGA website and the Future Fuels CRC website so we can all benefit from the learnings.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.