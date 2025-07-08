Curtiss-Wright expands presence in Netherlands

Image: Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright has expanded its European presence with new facility in the Netherlands.

Curtiss-Wright valves division has opened a new, modern facility in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. Overlooking the banks of the river Oude Rijn (Old Rhine), the site adds valuable office and warehouse space to support the company’s growing operations and expanding footprint in Europe. EST Group’s General Manager, Jim Berneski, was on hand to officially dedicate the building at an opening event, which brought together several valued sales partners from across the region to celebrate this milestone.

