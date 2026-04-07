Cue Energy responds to Horizon Oil takeover

Cue Energy has advised its shareholders on how to respond to Horizon Oil’s takeover offer.
After a review by the company’s independent directors, the Cue board is recommending that shareholders reject the offer based on the following:
- The premium for control implied by the offer is inadequate
- The timing of the offer is opportunistic, coinciding with Horizon shares trading at a 10 year high
- Based on objective comparative measures, the offer appears to undervalue Cue relative to Horizon
- Cue shareholders who accept the offer would suffer significant dilution of their exposure to Cue’s key assets
- Potential synergies are likely understated by Horizon, and the offer ascribes minimal value to them
- Horizon’s debt balance, and its costs, would represent a new material risk for Cue Shareholders who accept the offer
- The offer is highly conditional and there is no certainty that it will proceed
- Cue shareholders will only receive capital gains tax rollover relief on the scrip consideration if Horizon achieves 80 per cent acceptances.
Details of the offer can be found here.