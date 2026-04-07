Cue Energy responds to Horizon Oil takeover

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Cue Energy has advised its shareholders on how to respond to Horizon Oil’s takeover offer.

After a review by the company’s independent directors, the Cue board is recommending that shareholders reject the offer based on the following:

The premium for control implied by the offer is inadequate The timing of the offer is opportunistic, coinciding with Horizon shares trading at a 10 year high Based on objective comparative measures, the offer appears to undervalue Cue relative to Horizon Cue shareholders who accept the offer would suffer significant dilution of their exposure to Cue’s key assets Potential synergies are likely understated by Horizon, and the offer ascribes minimal value to them Horizon’s debt balance, and its costs, would represent a new material risk for Cue Shareholders who accept the offer The offer is highly conditional and there is no certainty that it will proceed Cue shareholders will only receive capital gains tax rollover relief on the scrip consideration if Horizon achieves 80 per cent acceptances.

Details of the offer can be found here.