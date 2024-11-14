Cue Energy on the hunt for oil

Image: pdm/stock.adobe.com

Australian-based Cue Energy has kicked off an exploration drilling campaign in Indonesia.

Drilling has commenced at the PC-01 exploration well located within the Mahato production sharing contract in the Central Sumatra region.

According to Cue, this marks an important exploration phase targeting the Bekasap Sandstone, an oil-bearing reservoir that has supported production at the PB oilfield within the Mahato PSC.

The drilling operation, which began on 4 November 2024, is expected to reach a depth of 5600 feet within the next two to three weeks.

Cue has confirmed that the first segment, extending to roughly 1500 feet, has been successfully drilled and cased as of 11 November 2024.

This well aims to explore hydrocarbons in the PC prospect, with its primary focus on the Miocene-age Bekasap sandstone reservoir at an estimated depth of 4800 feet, and a secondary target in the Telisa sandstone at approximately 3800 feet.

Currently, the PB oilfield, where the Bekasap reservoir has been developed, produces over 6000 barrels of oil per day.

Cue Energy holds an 11.25 per cent interest in the Mahato PSC.