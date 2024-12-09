Cue Energy kicks off drilling at Mereenie

Image: chanjaok1/stock.adobe.com

Cue Energy has commenced drilling at its West Mereenie 29 (WM29) development well in the NT’s Mereenie gas field.

Drilling commenced 5 December and is expected to take two to three months.

These wells aim to increase near-term gas production rates from the existing Mereenie field, with up to an additional 6TJ/d (100 per cent) of incremental production able to be sold on a firm basis under the recently executed NT Government gas sales agreement.

Mahato project

Cue Energy is also advancing an exploration campaign in Central Sumatra, with the company recently commencing drilling at the PC-01 well.

According to Cue, this marks an important exploration phase targeting the Bekasap Sandstone, an oil-bearing reservoir that has supported production at the PB oilfield within Mahato

Currently, the PB oilfield, where the Bekasap reservoir has been developed, produces over 6000 barrels of oil per day.

