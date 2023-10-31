CST Hire adds outstanding crane truck to its fleet

The company welcomed a new addition, an Iveco Astra 8×8 crane truck, to its ever-expanding fleet.

The new 8×8 crane truck joins CST Hire’s large fleet of project ready trucks, which are ready to work Australia-wide.

The addition of the 8×8 enables the company to further expand its range of crane trucks. CST Hire is now offering 4×2, 6×4, 8×4 & now 8×8 options to its customers.

CST Hire offers one of the largest truck and fleet rental fleets in Australia, with offering branches in Brisbane and Perth, which serve customers in the whole country.

The company’s range of vehicles includes light vehicles, light trucks, buses, 4×4 truck options, tilt trays, tippers, fuel and service, water, tray backs, and of course crane trucks and its most popular configuration, which is the crane/tilt combination.

CST Hire also offers complete project fleet solutions where the team can provide a fleet package to a project covering all types of vehicles and also provide an on-site mechanic to maintain the vehicles while operating on the project.

“We find our customers really appreciate this level of service,” CST Hire general manager Todd Wilton said.

For all project truck and fleet requirements, be sure to get in contact with the team at CST Hire on 1300 942 342 or @ www.csthire.com.au.