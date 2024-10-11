Critical milestone for Scarborough project

Image: chanjaok1/stock.adobe.com

After 12 months of work, Woodside has announced the successful installation of the Scarborough energy project trunkline.

When operational, the 433km trunkline will transport gas from the offshore Scarborough field to the onshore Pluto LNG processing facility in Karratha.

Installation took roughly 12 months to complete, with numerous teams and contractors delivering the project.

Woodside COO Australia Liz Westcott said the trunkline was a critical piece of infrastructure for the Scarborough project, requiring installation by specialised vessels and expert teams.

“The completion of installation is a significant accomplishment, reflecting the dedication of all involved in achieving this project milestone,” she said.

“With the last components of the trunkline in place, the focus will be maintained on safely executing the remaining project scopes to support the targeted first Scarborough NG cargo in 2026.”

Scarborough is more than two-third complete and is set to help meet demand for the lower carbon and reliable energy the world needs today and into the future. This includes up to 225 terajoules a day of domestic gas supply into the WA market.

Woodside expects the project to generate more than $50 billion to the Australian economy and create more than 3000 jobs during construction phase and sustain almost 600 during operations.

