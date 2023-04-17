Creating an inclusive pipeline industry

With skill shortages impacting the broader pipeline industry, Interflow examines how organisations can build inclusive workplaces.

The company explained how shifting values have led businesses to an increased focus on diversity and inclusion.

“True inclusion means removing the barriers preventing women from entering, staying in and thriving in a sector or an organisation,” Interflow executive manager of people and capability Tracy Keevers said.

“The barriers might come from a poor internal culture or a negative public perception of a particular industry, but they can be practical, too.

“We need to consider everything from the behaviours and capability of leaders right down to making sure uniform policies are inclusive and the right facilities are available to people.”

Keevers shared her insight on how businesses can break down these barriers through various initiatives.

“Having policies in place that promote respect at work is a great first step,” Keevers said.

“Just as important is giving people the tools and training to be the best versions of themselves at work and at home.

“We’ve had a lot of success with positive behaviour-focused programs and language. This gives our people the confidence to respectfully call out what we call ‘below the waterline’ behaviour, knowing that they will be supported by the business for doing so.”

Interflow talent acquisition business partner Daniella Saumatua explained the importance of making the industry more attractive by making choices visible.

“We have women in the field and on the tools, leading crews, and working as engineers,” Saumatua said.

“We also have women in roles that are highly transferable between sectors, like in our people team, finance, safety and quality, marketing, IT, community relations, business development – you name it.

“The scale and variety within the sector mean that people can choose their own path and shape their career to suit their interests and expertise.”

It’s also important to focus on inclusion at the start of the hiring process, by uplifting the capabilities of hiring managers.

“We’re shifting the conversation from ‘who is most qualified for the job?’ to ‘who is best for the team, who will add to the culture and bring new ideas?’” Saumatua explained.

“There are so many fulfilling opportunities within the construction and water sectors. When we work together to break down the barriers to entry, we’re giving women a chance to build a brighter future for themselves and their communities.”

To learn more, visit the Interflow website.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.