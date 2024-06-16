Could hydrogen be key to decarbonising the maritime sector?

Image: Kalyakan/adobe.stock.com

The Australian Government has invested millions in an international green hydrogen project aimed at decarbonising the maritime industry.

The hydrogen zero emission maritime (HyZEM) project is focused on developing green hydrogen technology for high-powered workboats. This includes practical applications for green energy storage, propulsion on vessels, bunkering technology, port storage, refuelling infrastructure, and more.

The ultimate aim is to de-risk the deployment of green hydrogen technologies in the maritime industry, and to accelerate its adoption.

The project will receive $2.76 million from the UK Government, with a similar sum to come from Australia’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.

A conglomeration of companies from Australian and the UK, including Steamology and Rux Energy, will spearhead the initiative, which will be rolled out with the help of Freeport East, a major port in the UK.

It is understood that Rux Energy will lead a sister project in Australia.

Rux Energy founder and chief executive officer Jehan Kanga said HyZEM dovetails two breakthrough green energy technologies.

“The collaboration demonstrates how we can decarbonise faster and more efficiently by working together, accelerating commercialisation and bilateral supply chain development, establishing Australia and the UK as global leaders in maritime decarbonisation technology,” he said.