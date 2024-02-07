Cortec unveils EcoEmitter for corrosion protection

Cortec's EcoEmitter. Image supplied by Savcor.

Savcor has introduced a new product to its line of service, with this product specifically deigned to provide corrosion protection for sensitive assets.

Coming from Cortec’s EcoEarth line, the EcoEmitter® is an engineered device to protect assets such as electronic and optical equipment and components from corrosion.

Each EcoEmitter can protect volumes up to 0.2 m3 (8.8 ft³), with the vapor phase corrosion inhibitors emitting from the device. It then saturates the enclosure via diffusion, filling all void spaces and recessed areas with protective vapor molecules.

These molecules are attracted to and adsorb onto metallic surfaces, resulting in the formation of nanofilms, very thin microscopic molecular layers of corrosion protection.

The nanofilms formed do not adversely affect or alter the appearance, conductivity, or optical functionality of the components protected.

Similar to the VpCI-105 and VpCI-111 Emitters, the EcoEmitter was carefully designed to include biobased content as an environmentally responsible option aimed at sustainability.

The polymeric cup, made from 60 – 80 per cent biobased resins, replaces polyethylene and contains corrosion inhibiting powder that releases protective vapors through a breathable 70 per cent biobased membrane.

This easy to install device is designed to provide corrosion protection for metal components and parts enclosed in non-ventilated cabinets and tool or control boxes.

Corrosion of complex electronic and electrical equipment is an increasingly serious problem that triggers expensive failures during manufacturing, shipping, storage, or field operations. It can be caused by numerous factors such as salt, humidity, moisture, and contaminants.

Cortec designs and manufactures a wide range of VpCI Emitters to suit a number of applications. They are installed in small, enclosed areas with little or no ventilation such as electronic cabinets, controller panels, and junction boxes.

Among the most popular VpCI Emitters provided by Cortec are VpCI-105 and VpCI-111. VpCI-105 Emitters powered by VpCI are compact, space-saving, high-tech systems. They provide corrosion protection for metal components and parts in enclosed spaces up to 142L (5 ft³). For larger volumes, more than one device can be used. By using a small device, corrosion can be stopped at any step from manufacturing to final installation.

EcoSonic VpCI-105 has a breathable membrane through which the corrosion inhibitor is released. It provides long-term protection against corrosion even in the presence of adverse conditions including salt, moisture, airborne contaminants, H2S, SO2, NH3, and others.

VpCI-111 Emitters are designed to provide corrosion protection for metal components and parts enclosed in non-ventilated control boxes, cabinets, or toolboxes up to 312L (11 ft³).

Both emitters are effective in polluted and humid environments and provide continuous protection for up to 24 months.

The products also don’t interfere with electrical, optical, or mechanical surface properties and are simple and quick to install. They also provide protection during operation and shutdown. Products are free of nitrites, halogens, and phosphates.

This product is available through Savcor Products Australia in Australia and New Zealand.

For more information, visit savcorproducts.com.au.

This article featured in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.