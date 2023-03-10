Cortec solutions solve corrosion during hydrotesting

Countless applications around the globe have received the benefits of hydrotesting with VpCI-649.

Hydrotesting of industrial pipes, valves, and other vessels presents an irony. While hydrotesting is done to ensure that no leaks are present and that the vessel will hold up under expected operating pressures, it also raises the risk of corrosion by introducing moisture to the system.

The same water that proves the vessel is not compromised can be the very cause of corrosion that deteriorates the metal and leads to leakage over time. Cortec® provides an excellent answer with the VpCI®-649 Series for hydrotesting.

Corrosion protection for hydrotesting

VpCI-649 is a unique concentrated liquid formulation that combines contact and vapor phase corrosion inhibitors. These inhibitors form a molecular protective layer on metal surfaces below and above the water level. VpCI-649 protects both ferrous and non-ferrous metals, including copper, steel, galvanized steel, aluminum, and cast iron.

VpCI-649 does not contain nitrites, phosphates, or chromates—a characteristic that helps minimize disposal concerns. It is also available in a molybdate-free version (VpCI-649 MF) for use in regions with molybdate restrictions. VpCI®-649 BD contains an organic-dispersing agent, and VpCI-649 Winterized provides protection against product-freezing during storage.

Hydrotesting for long-term or short-term corrosion protection

When dosing VpCI-649, users must decide how long they want corrosion protection to last and adjust concentration and dwell time accordingly.

Options range from protecting the metal only during hydrotesting to protecting the metal for up to two years after hydrotesting. Extended preservation is often desired when the metal component must either undergo a shipping or storage period before it will be put into use.

In some cases, hydrotesting with VpCI-649 is done specifically for the purpose of mothballing. This is possible because of the film forming quality of VpCI-649, which leaves behind a corrosion inhibiting layer on the metal surface and typically does not need to be removed before putting the vessel into service.

Hydrotesting examples

Countless applications around the globe have received the benefits of hydrotesting with VpCI-649. It is an excellent solution for hydrotesting valves, since the same inhibitor that protects during the hydrotest stage continues to protect difficult-to-reach internal valve surface intricacies against residual moisture.

Pipelines, piping and vessels on wellhead towers, newly manufactured “Christmas trees,” and other oil and gas industry equipment are also common targets for hydrotesting with VpCI-649.

VpCI-649 has been used to hydrotest process piping systems in HVAC systems before shipping, and the list goes on. Whatever hydrotesting application clients find themselves in, VpCI-649 is a great answer to solving the irony of corrosion during and after hydrotesting.

